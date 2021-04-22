The big problem with zombie cars

Enlarge

ACD April 22, 2021

Zombie cars are becoming a problem for the road safety of their own owners and the rest of the car park.

In case you are not used to the nomenclature, as a zombie car it is known as those cars that: circulate without insurance and appear as deregistered in official records. Ghost cars from the bureaucratic point of view that outwardly do not differ from the rest, but that can cause many problems to their own drivers and to the rest.

The Fundación Línea Directa has carried out a study in this regard and its conclusions are, to say the least, worrying. According to this organization, there are more and more vehicles in these circumstances among conventional carsWe are talking about eight percent of the Spanish automobile fleet, which represents around 2.65 million vehicles that are currently circulating without a contracted insurance policy.

Zombie cars, a danger for everyone

But the big problem with this type of zombie vehicle is that they are a danger to road safety since, being outside the system, they are not subject to the same control or technical inspections as the rest of the cars.

According to the Fundación Línea Directa, in the last decade there have been more than 300,000 accidents with zombie vehicles, which causes its resolutions to be much slower, there are twice the chances of injury (due to the poor condition of the zombie car) and the cost of damage is higher.

As this foundation recalls, each year almost 130,000 fines for having an uninsured car, more than double the sum of all the complaints for testing positive for alcohol and drugs together. Driving without insurance carries a penalty of up to 3,000 euros (1,500 euros in the case of conventional tourism) and, in the event of a hit or incident, the uninsured driver will have to bear all the costs of repairs and other costs. compensation for damages and injuries.