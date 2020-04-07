Everything indicates that Sherlyn will face legal problems after, according to the sorcerer, the actress “sent him to be beaten”

After Jorge Clairvoyant was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death by men who the actress Sherlyn hired, the witch initiated legal proceedings against the Mexican artist, the newspaper said Grandstand from Mexico.

Jorge Clairvoyant says it all started when he revealed that Sherlyn She had hired him to do a job and that, in addition, he knew who the father of the son the actress was expecting was. After this and according to the psychic, some men attacked his integrity.

“The Wizard”, as many call it, gave an interview for the magazine TV Notes and said the lawsuit against Sherlyn She has already been brought, since she fears for her life and that of her family. “I spoke to one of the best lawyers, I can no longer bear these things that are happening to me, I have already been beaten, I want to stop this. I am very afraid that my children will be left without their father, I had my life made, I am a big person… ”, said George to the publication.

He also assured that his family is suffering firsthand the consequences of all this. “My wife had a very bad crisis I had to take her to the hospital. One of my children is clairvoyant, he is 10 years old and saw a day before what was going to happen to me. We can’t go outside ”continued the witch doctor during the interview with TV Notes.

Finally, he added that “He was not only her friend, but her close friend and that now she says that she does not know him and that she, Sherlyn, is used to removing what does not serve her from her path”, referring to the friendship relationship that he allegedly had with the actress.

The online program GossipNoLike He also spoke about the issue and in it they confirmed the demand filed by Jorge Clairvoyant to the actress Sherlyn.

We recommend you

.