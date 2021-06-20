The big movie and streaming groups in 2021

In just three years, the audiovisual industry has completely changed, concentrating and pivoting to the point that proper names in the history of cinema have ended up in the hands of technological giants, groups that seemed giants have been acquired by even bigger fish, and all in a context in which the COVID-19 pandemic 19 has changed consumer habits.

The rise of streaming (forced by the situation), in the face of the closure and hardships that the halls have passed It has been a catalyst that has made me light a wick that, however, already seemed lit. The recent purchase (pending approval by regulators) of MGM by Amazon or the alliance between AT&T To unite the old Warner with Discovery, it has cut down the actors in Hollywood and the world entertainment industry. But these almost tectonic movements had been going on for years since the purchase of Warner by AT&T (now again involved in another merger) or the highly commented purchase of FOX by Disney in 2018.

The line between tech and studios is blurring

Until relatively recently the audiovisual media landscape used to be straightforward: Studios produced TV shows and movies and sold them to distributors of pay television and to the exhibitors, who sold them to the public.

Now everything is at stake: Netflix buys material from studiosBut you also create your own content and sell it directly to consumers. That’s one of the reasons older media companies try to compete by consolidating and acquiring each other.

Few actors are now independent, and in the classics, such as the Metro, their debts but their huge capital at the franchise level have placed them on the technology target – Amazon’s is the first major purchase between these two sectors. – in view of gaining content and more content for their platforms.

Now we break down how the audiovisual map and the large North American entertainment conglomerates currently look. After these changes that have occurred in less than five years, and especially during the pandemic, but to put it in context, it is useful to remember to whom the great names of yesteryear cinema now belong. MGM is now owned by Amazon, Time Warner is now part of AT&T, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, Paramount is owned by ViacomCBS, and Universal Pictures is controlled by Comcast.

This is how the map of large film and streaming studios and companies remains

To provide a little more context, we rank large groups by their anticipated spending on content in 2021, according to Evolution Media Capital. Some figures that give an idea of ​​how much the panorama has moved, with companies like Netflix already spending more than most classic companies.

Disney Goes All Over Disney Plus – $ 24.5 Billion Spending

Disney Plus

This figure represents the total spend on content for the company’s broad portfolio, including OTT windows and rooms. Includes resources for Disney Plus (where it has already exceeded the barrier of 100 million subscribers), Hulu (41.6 million) and ESPN + (13.8 million), as well as linear channels such as ABC, Freeform and Disney Channel.

Mickey Mouse’s Empire encompasses animated and live-action films from Walt Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, 20th Century and Searchlight Pictures. These last two studies joined after their mega-purchase of 2019 for 71,000 million.

Now that AT&T -the ultimate owner of the conglomerate- has announced its intentions to spin off WarnerMedia into a start-up with Discovery we have a better idea of ​​the footprint the combined conglomerate will leave in the industry. The company plans to spend $ 20 billion on content in its first year alone.

With both streaming platforms Discovery (15 million D2C subscribers) and WarnerMedia (64 million global subscribers of HBO and HBO Max) will gather a considerable number of users to start with. WarnerMedia properties also include Warner Bros. Pictures, Turner Broadcasting (with the TNT channel), or Adult Swim animation.

NBCUniversal, the giant waiting – $ 17.8 billion of spending

Comcast, the parent company, has been the subject of scrutiny lately, with some opinions saying it should ditch its NBCU asset while the market continues to bet on concentration.

As the name suggests, NBCU controls Universal’s rights, and also the Peacock streaming service -for now only in the United States- for now more as a claim object to include it in Comcast’s telecommunications offer.

Netflix, the streaming boy – $ 17 billion

The culprit of much of this revolution. Despite the many headlines that Netflix generates with its way of spending non-stop on content, the streaming giant has not yet captured the top positions. That’s not to say that $ 17 billion isn’t a lot of money – it is – but perhaps our perceptions are a bit skewed when it comes to streaming companies versus traditional media.

Netflix accounts have always been under the radar, but thanks to 2020, in January, the company announced that it would no longer have to take out loans to finance its content expenses. The pandemic has propelled its subscribers above 200 million worldwide.

ViacomCBS, Paramount and many properties also waiting – $ 15 billion

The merger of the two firms that unites with its name 2019 did not settle the waters, and it has not stopped launching products also aimed at streaming.

ViacomCBS has over 36 million streaming subscribers on Paramount +, Pluto TV, BET +, Showtime and other digital initiatives. It also includes the Paramount Pictures film studio and channels such as Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, as well as the vast empire of CBS.

Amazon Prime Video and MGM – 9,000 million dollars … that will go up for sure

Amazon’s $ 8.5 Billion MGM Spending it’s just like everything you spent last year creating content for Prime Video.

From his bet, the only thing that seems clear is that he will go to more. The first season of the Lord of the Rings television series will cost $ 465 million, with $ 1 billion initially reserved for five total seasons. It is clear that Amazon is not afraid to spend money and is taking its investment in entertainment much more seriously than before.

Spades are on the rise, and so is the checkbook.

