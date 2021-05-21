Bill gates In a few weeks he has gone from being one of the most admired men on the planet, with a solid professional career and an impeccable image, to being a figure questioned on all sides after his divorce was announced.

For decades, Bill Gates has built the public image of a nerdy but likable philanthropist. Unlike Tesla’s Elon Musk and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, Gates was friendly, bright, and non-threatening.

Gates continued to cultivate this personality – promising to give away half his wealth through The Giving Pledge and investing heavily in health and tackling the climate crisis through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – as their money multiplied.

The big lie of the image built around Bill Gates REUTERS / Hannah McKay

However, the latest news about the founder of the tech company in the wake of his imminent divorce from his wife of 27 years they offer a less flattering image of man. Reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal indicate that Gates sometimes treated the workplace as a place to flirt, making advances to the women who worked for him.

Several employees told The Times that Gates had a “clumsy” and “questionable” demeanor. in the workplace. They also said that he could be “dismissive” of his wife and excessively “domineering” at Gates Foundation meetings, even though the organization was working on various women’s empowerment initiatives.

The idea that Gates viewed the workplace as a dating search ground may not be surprising, considering the origins of his marriage.. Gates met and began dating Melinda French in 1987, after she accepted a job as a marketing director at Microsoft.

They met at a business dinner at a conference, and Gates fell in love. He used the contacts his mother had at Duke University (French’s alma mater) to investigate French’s background. And, after she repeatedly rejected him, he finally went on a date. She left the company in 1996, two years after getting married, to dedicate herself to raising a family.

For years, her origin story was positioned as a romantic encounter, despite uneven power dynamics. But that was before the latest news that has cracked the tale of her crush.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Microsoft’s board of directors hired a law firm to investigate Gates in 2019 for claims that he started an affair with a company employee in 2000, just six years after their wedding.

Sexual harassment at work

Unidentified sources told the Journal that the woman in question was an engineer who worked for the company. It is said that she alleged in a letter that she had an affair with Gates for years. The company confirmed the investigation, while a representative for Gates acknowledged the affair.

“Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates tried to start an intimate relationship with a company employee in 2000“a Microsoft representative told The Journal.

Melinda French and Bill Gates.

“A Board committee reviewed the matter, with the help of an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided broad support to the employee who raised the concern, “the person added.

A representative for Gates told The Journal that Gates’ departure from the board of directors in 2020 had nothing to do with the investigation. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago that ended amicably,” the representative said, adding that he had “expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy for several years.”

But the disclosure of this matter was supplemented by information from The New York Times, who cited unidentified sources saying that Gates tried to go after several women who worked for him.

Employees described two occasions when, according to them, Gates propositioned the women who worked for him. Six current and former employees told the newspaper that the innuendo was not predatory, but created a strange dynamic in the workplace.

One of these cases occurred in 2006, when he apparently emailed a Microsoft employee to invite her to dinner after a presentation. “If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened,” Gates wrote, according to an email read to Times reporters.

Several years later, it is said that Gates tried to pick up a woman who was traveling with him on a trip for the Gates Foundation. The woman, who spoke to the Times anonymously, said she was laughing about it but felt uncomfortable.

Her relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

But the really lurid thing about Billl Gates’ biography is his relationship with the pedophile. Jeffrey Epstein. The two were apparently meeting at the controversial financier’s Manhattan mansion. At these meetings, attended by powerful men and millionaires, Epstein gave her advice on how to leave Melinda and break up with her “toxic” marriage.

The North American publication The Daily Beast claims that Epstein and Gates saw each other dozens of times between 2011 and 2014. According to the same medium, Gates sought refuge in Epstein and made him his confidant. “For Bill Gates, going to Jeffrey’s house was a respite from his marriage. It was a way to get away from Melinda.” points to a source that the publication does not identify.

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services / Handout via REUTERS)

The friendship between the founder of Microsoft and the tycoon was one of the causes of the breakdown of the marriage. According to The Wall Street Journal, Melinda had been working with her attorneys on the terms of the divorce since mid-2019, when Epstein was about to be convicted of trafficking girls for sexual purposes and was found dead under strange circumstances in his prison cell in New York.

According to The Daily Beast report, Gates even proposed to Epstein that he get involved with the couple’s Foundation to rehabilitate his image. after he was convicted in 2008 of inciting a minor into prostitution, according to a source who attended the meetings.

Without a doubt, we are witnessing the demolition of the image of a man who until now had an impeccable reputation. And it seems that this is just the beginning.

