The big lie about the iPhone’s night mode feature

Write down the advice on nutrition and diets of Rafa Nadal’s nutritionist

More and more people give nutrition the importance it deserves. We have to take care of what we eat not only to be able to show off our figure for the summer -this first week of May marks a turning point for many people who want to get fit- or to improve our sports performance, but to feel healthy. And it is that what we eat influences, even, in the state of our skin. And who better than an expert in nutrition, Gemma Bes, who has the privilege of being tennis player Rafa Nadal’s nutritionist, in addition to being a participant in the Heliocare Observatory of Cantabria Labs. We have spoken with her, who is also a sports nutritionist at Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, of all our doubts about the diet. Also read: Eight mistakes in your diet that prevent you from losing weight We read a phrase of his: “Nutrition is what we call invisible training.” To what extent do you form a perfect tandem with exercise? After genetics and training, nutrition is an important factor in sport for good health and well-being. Athletes need a higher demand for nutrients and energy in order to function properly. A good diet in the athlete helps improve performance and prevent injuries. The invisible training is everything that the athlete does in the time that he does not train. This includes the rest period, the nutrition you have, as well as hygiene and personal care. It is something that goes far beyond training and is incorporated into the individual as a lifestyle and a commitment to their health. Although the results will be long-term, in the short term we will already feel changes. Also read: Write down the foods you should eat before training, why do you think that many times we neglect it, although we do play sports? I think that when we neglect something it is due to lack of knowledge and because we do not give it the importance it has. In recent years we are already giving nutrition, being a very new science in the West, the importance it deserves. Also know that feeling better encompasses many factors such as practicing yoga, meditation, sleeping better, surrounding ourselves with people who make us feel good, etc. We do not depend on just one thing. Finding out what makes us feel good will be a great achievement. How can our diet help us improve our athletic performance? To achieve performance optimization, several factors must be taken into account such as attitude in each training session, rest time, analytical control during the season, diet, body temperature, hydration, adequate body composition, ergogenic aids. and supplements if necessary, as well as learning while competing. All these types of factors provide a greater degree of optimization in the sports performance of each individual. With good sports nutrition, various objectives can be achieved, including avoiding, preventing or helping in the recovery of sports injuries, as well as adapting the diet to specific physiological situations, in planning menus and dietary guidelines based on the needs of the individual. sports player. Also read: Sports nutrition in 6 basic keys We are approaching summer, and it is these months in which the experts receive the most consultations on weight loss. Are we in time to lose those extra kilos before the summer? Weight loss depends on the goals we want to achieve. I am not in favor of following a diet to lose weight, I like the idea of ​​following good eating habits throughout the year, always enjoying eating and learning to differentiate between emotional hunger from the real one, obviously accepting those moments of weakness, in definitive, looking for balance. In this way we avoid rebound effects and frustrations. The ideal diet would be to learn to eat better so that our metabolism works well, without deficiencies of essential macro and micronutrients, adding, in addition, the search for recipes and guidelines that make us feel good. Also read: Do you know where weight loss is noticed before? What would you recommend to get it? Find a good professional to teach us how to eat better and give us the necessary tools adapted to each person. The nutritionist-dietician does not impose, he only explains and understands what the needs of the patient are. It is very very important to understand that with small changes we will obtain great results. Many times we want to achieve our goals quickly and the result is not what we expected and if it does not happen it can cause frustration. Should we stop obsessing over the scale and counting calories? Counting calories and weighing food are recommendations of a classic or conventional type of diet that not only leaves out more important, qualitative aspects, but also does not take into account the reality, which is that you cannot live by weighing and calculating food. A hypocaloric diet will cause fat loss, but when you return to normal caloric intake, there will probably be a rebound effect: as the brain has put the body in saving mode when it sees that it lost fat, when it begins to consume more calories, they are not burned because metabolism is slowed down. It is important to understand how our metabolism works and also our mind. Also read: How many calories should a woman consume per day depending on her age? How does our metabolism influence weight loss or gain? My approach to weight loss would be to follow balanced and individualized guidelines, starting from a good base and, later, adapting it to the type of diet that may be best. In this way our metabolism will work better. We could analyze some of the most common mistakes to have a reference: Every time you start a diet, your body, which still has a memory of when we were Neanderthals and we went through times of hunger, knows that it goes through a time of scarcity and begins to activate a kind of “energy saving” mode. Therefore, make a change of parameters and a definitive diet that will make you gain health, energy and indulge in some whims. Age is unforgiving, after 40 in most people the metabolism drops 10%. We forget what we eat or snack during the day. The thyroid does not help, knowing it will help us to accompany them and achieve the objectives, but not based on a hypocaloric diet but working with food in a qualitative way. Physical activity will help us to enjoy better health and safely balance our body, improve circulation, produce serotonin, improve fluid retention and activate intestinal health. Eat more than we need. Solve your digestive problems, it is important to have good digestive health. For example, avoid constipation or observe if I have an intolerance. Avoiding liver overload and in the case of women try to balance hormonal fluctuations that affect night rest, weight, intestinal transit and fluid retention with food. Overweight people often have insulin resistance: the liver and muscle resist taking up more glucose on a sustained basis and the pancreas is forced to keep releasing even more insulin so that the sugar does not remain in the blood. Over time, insulin loses its ability to fulfill its role at the physiological level. Permanently high insulin causes us to store fat from food. It blocks that we can use or burn fat for fuel. One of the clearest symptoms of insulin resistance is the energy crash after a meal rich in carbohydrates and the need to have something rich in sugar afterwards. Also the increase in abdominal fat. Also read: 10 tips to activate your metabolism (without going to the gym) Could you recommend us the foods that, facing the hot months, should not be missing in our shopping basket? Always fresh, seasonal and local food. Real foods avoiding processed products. And consume carbohydrates that do not raise insulin such as complexes or rich in fiber: brown rice, quinoa, bread made with sourdough and long fermentations with whole grains, etc .; Choose sources of animal protein that are as healthy as possible and accompany them with a good portion of vegetables, to minimize their oxidative effects. And we will also take sources of vegetable protein, taking care to make the necessary combinations so that there are no deficiencies, and to promote the consumption of healthy fats. Once we focus on the foods that suit us, it is important to see how much to take and when, in no case calculating or weighing. The simplest formula is to think in proportions according to macronutrients: if we visualize all the food on a single plate, we should control that approximately 2/3 of the plate is occupied by vegetables and 1/3 by protein and / or carbohydrate. And, very important, always with the presence of fats. There is also no evidence to show that more frequent intakes can benefit weight loss. In fact, what has been seen is that increasing the frequency of meals increases hunger and could even promote a higher caloric intake. Also read: What are the most hydrating fruits that cannot be missing from your diet? And meanwhile, what foods should we flee from? We must flee from ultra-processed products, rich in sugars, refined fats and oils, flours and additives. They generate constant spikes in insulin followed by dips in sugar, which are usually offset by more sugar, leading to greater insulin resistance. Perhaps there are many people who are unaware that diet can help us prevent the negative effects of the sun on the skin, right? What would a diet look like that could be classified as photoprotective? A good diet to prevent oxidative damage and optimal hydration will of course help us to prevent the negative effects of the sun on the skin. Free radicals are chemical substances that are formed from the oxygen that enters our body and are the cause of cellular aging and aggressions that can develop diseases or disorders. It is estimated that 95% of the oxygen that enters the body is used by cells to produce energy, while the rest is what will generate these harmful substances. Antioxidants, such as Fernblock from Heliocare, are essential to increase our antioxidant capacity, since it slows down the aging process and prevents the appearance of degenerative diseases and skin problems. Vitamins, minerals, fiber, phytochemical compounds have great antioxidant capacity … Fruits and vegetables are a cocktail of micronutrients. This substance gives the fruit protection against external agents such as UV radiation. At the same time, when we ingest them we also benefit from their properties. Also read: Healthy spring foods to take in the middle of the morning or as a snack. Would you also recommend taking nutricosmetics to prepare our skin against solar radiation? In many cases, yes, because most of the time we have deficiencies. Although we follow a balanced diet, it is not enough to cover basic needs. Are the most popular diets really effective? It really makes me very sad that something as important or basic as nurturing is being mediated, since we disconnect from our needs or what the body really asks us to listen to certain fashions or trends. It would be very good not to lose common sense. Also read: Learn to detect miracle diets and run away from them