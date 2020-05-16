Just before 11 p.m. on March 12, Jamaica’s Leon Bailey scored 1-3 for his team, Bayer Leverkusen, in a crowded Ibrox Park, the home of the Glasgow Rangers. It was the last goal that was sung that strange night. The coronavirus was already doing its thing and that last day of football at the highest level, that of the Europa League, there was a bit of everything. Matches that were postponed, such as Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe; others, played behind closed doors, for example Wolfsburg-Shakhtar; and the rest, with public, like the disputed one in Scottish earth. It is true that some Leagues resisted stopping and in Belarus, defying common sense, has continued to play. But elite soccer was paralyzed that March 12. This afternoon, 65 days later, the high competition returns and it is the Bundesliga that gives the starting gun. Welcome be.

Leon Bailey will have to wait until Monday to play again, when Leverkusen pays a visit to a rushed Werder Bremen. Today, all eyes will be on the Ruhr Basin derby. 95 years of rivalry contemplate the clashes between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. The imposing ‘Yellow Wall’ in the southern stands of Signai Iduna Park will not roar at 3:30 p.m. to fly to Haaland or intimidate Todibo. The new reality has a bittersweet flavor, between the illusion of being reunited with top-level football and the discomfort because nothing will ever be like it was before.

LaLiga, Premier and Serie A, the next ‘top’ competitions to return

The Bundesliga closed on March 8 with a Mainz-Fortuna Dusseldorf that delivered a point allotment. Now the first major league returns with huge sanitary measures and 1,274 tests carried out, which have discovered, between First and Second Division, ten positives. In Dotmund and the other cities where the ball will roll, images such as the handrail or the hugs when scoring a goal will be remembered and it will be time to get used to the empty stands, the masks on the benches, the disinfection of the balls or the absence of interviews.

A new football that starts in Germany and will be followed by Spain, England and Italy as far as major leagues are concerned. LaLiga and the Premier want to return on Friday, June 12, and for a day later it is the proposal of Serie A. Portugal is ahead of them and will return on June 4. Other countries, such as France and the Netherlands, close the blind. So unique is the football that comes.

