The big favorites to win the Tour de France 2021

This Saturday begins the exciting French cycling tour, the famous Tour de France. Stage 1 will depart from Brest to Landerneau, perfect for the road sprinters to have a Photo finish finish, although to paddle for the yellow jersey the riders will be reduced.

From June 26 to July 18, a total of 184 cyclists will be in the challenge of fighting on the French roads. Seven of those runners are Latin American. 21 stages and 3,400 kilometers of running.

For the official competition page, a total of 13 runners can fight to win the yellow jersey, they are:

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), Miguel A. López (Movistar Team), Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-NIPPO), Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Woods (Start-Up Nation).

Four of those candidates are Latino: Carapaz (Ecuador), Quintana, Urán and ‘Superman’ Lóez (Colombia.

It could also surprise the Spanish Eric Mas or Marc Soler (Movistar Team) and the now legendary Chris Froome (Start-Up Nation) who at 36 years of age goes to his ninth Tour de France and won it four times: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017.

