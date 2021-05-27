The big Disney + premieres for May and June

Fortunately, the film and series sector is beginning to raise its head. Not at the rate possibly that many would like, or in the conditions desired for all, but little by little the industry is returning to normal. Along these lines, streaming services are being a key element, logically including the Disney + platform.

Disney releases several content on its streaming platform in the coming weeks, and as a Marvel content home, we bring you a summary of the main releases that arrive in a matter of 30 days. Obviously, the one that affects us the most is “Loki”, but we stray a bit from our usual subject to go to “Cruella”, with which Disney brings the largest theatrical release of a film in times of pandemic with 3,891 theaters in the United States, surpassing, for example, the 3,726 cinemas of “A Quiet Place 2”.

Cruella, available in Premiere Access May 28

Oscar® winner Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” a new live-action feature film about the early rebellious days of one of the most notorious and fashionable villains, the legendary Cruella. Devil. “Cruella,” set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they can build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly elegant and frighteningly tall, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson, but their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will see Estella embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and vindictive Cruella.

Cruella will air through Premiere Access, Disney + subscribers can get Premier Access per movie by paying directly on Disney + or compatible platforms.

The prices of Premier Access for Cruella are: Spain € 21.99, Argentina $ 1050, Mexico $ 329, Colombia $ 49,900, Peru $ 54.90, Paraguay $ 96,500, Chile $ 12,900, Uruguay $ 16.99, Ecuador $ S 12.99, and Brazil $ 69.90.

Launchpad, available only on Disney + May 28

Disney + is excited to launch the new series, “LAUNCHPAD,” a collection of live action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers. All six short films will be available to stream on Disney + starting May 28.

The filmmakers were selected from more than 1,100 American applicants and given the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions with audiences around the world. Each filmmaker was assigned executive mentors from the company’s various divisions, including Disney +, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

The goal of Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD” is to diversify the types of stories that are told and give access to those who historically have not had it. Inspired by the journey of life, these first six Disney + short films are based on the theme “Discover.”

Marvel Studios’ Loki every Wednesday starting June 9

“Wednesdays are the new Fridays”, Tom Hiddleston, Loki, the imperious God of mischief, who, after fleeing with the Tesseract, is a fish out of water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki”. The new original series premieres exclusively on Disney + on June 9, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” introduces the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki” and Michael Waldron is the lead writer.

Luca, available on Disney + June 18

The original Disney and Pixar feature film “Luca” is a story about the coming of age of a boy who lives an unforgettable summer full of ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply kept secret: sea monsters from another world just below the surface of the water.

The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as the city bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mother, Daniela, Marco Barricelli as the Giulia’s father, Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s father. Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandmother and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Oscar® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“The Moon”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Maniac”) created the score.