In this life there are many topics of conversation, from food, sports, music, to the sexual sphere. In this world of sex different things can be tried and raised, such as positions, toys, lubricants, and in this case, the difference of this and make love; a question that without a doubt is a question that many of us have asked ourselves.

Diversity of thought on the subject of sex

That’s right, surely at some point in your life you asked yourself the difference between having sex and making love, before this you were left with doubt and you no longer asked for fear since this is still taboo, but calm, here we will explain the big difference between these two.

A very important point that must be pointed out in this matter, and that is what usually happens in most things in this life, is that for many there is no difference between the two, they point out that it is the same and period, for others if there is a very different scenario in each one; The conclusion you will have according to your beliefs and way of seeing life.

Difference between sex and lovemaking

After the above, the explanation is very easy, and as we mentioned, a large gap opens in which each of the positions of said question is marked. This is because the difference between sex and making love is that the first one does not involve feelings and the second one does.

Given this, it is explained why after the sexual act it is asked if it was only sex or love was made, since the latter is somewhat deeper, in other words it could be said that the former is somewhat more carnal unlike the other that it is more spiritual.

