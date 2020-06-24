Stop Hate For Profit campaign calls on tech giant to crack down on hate and racist speeches spreading across its platforms

The ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has joined what is already a growing list of companies that, throughout the month of July, have decided to withdraw their advertising – and their funds – from Facebook platforms.

The company run by Mark Zuckerberg owns Instagram and WhatsappIn addition to the social network itself and the conglomerate, it adds up to 80 other lesser-known companies.

This boycott is part of the “Stop Hate For Profit” campaign, which requires Facebook to take stricter measures against hateful and racist content.

Facebook gets $ 70 billion a year of advertising revenue.

The campaign accuses the socail network of “amplifying the messages of white supremacists” and “allowing messages that incite violence.”

We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate. >>> https://t.co/7OpxtcbDGg pic.twitter.com/I989Uk9V3h – Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 23, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s, owned by British consumer goods giant Unilever, tweeted that “stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram in United States”.

Other brands

Earlier this week, brands of outdoor activity equipment The North Face, Patagonia and REI they joined the campaign.



. Facebook is the second largest digital ad platform in the United States, behind Google.

“From secure elections to racial justice to a global pandemic, there is a lot at stake to sit back and let the company remain complicit in the dissemination of fake news and speeches that foster fear and hatred, “said one of the Patagonia tweets.

From Ben & Jerry’s they said they agree with the campaign and with “everyone who has asked Facebook to take stronger action to prevent their social media platforms from being used to divide our nation, nullify voters, encourage and fuel racism and violence, and undermine our democracy. ”

After the George Floyd’s death In police custody last May, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said “Businesses have to be responsible” and put in place plans to increase diversity.

Earlier this week, the independent job platform Upwork and the developer of open source software Mozilla They also joined the campaign.



. George Floyd’s death occurred while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Facebook pledged to “advance equity and racial justice.”

“We are taking steps to review our policies, guarantee diversity and transparency by making decisions about how we apply our policies and advance racial justice and voter participation on our platform, ”the social network said Sunday.

The statement also outlined the company’s Community Standards, which include recognition of the importance of the platform as a “place where people can communicate”.

“We take our role seriously to prevent abuse of our service.”



.After George Floyd’s death, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest.

“Not to orgave for dinero“

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was launched last week by civil rights advocacy groupssuch as the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color and the organization Color Of Change.

The movement has said it is “a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform.”

Stop Hate for Profit has called on advertisers to pressure the company to take stricter measures against hateful and racist content on its platforms by withdrawing investment in advertising throughout the month of July.

According to consulting firm eMarketer, Facebook is the second largest digital ad platform in the United States, behind Google.



. Mark Zuckerberg runs a conglomerate of companies including Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have often been criticized for handling controversial issues.

This month, company staff spoke out against the tech giant’s decision not to remove or mark with a warning a post from the president from the United States, Donald Trump.

The same message on Twitter was classified with a warning tag alleging that “Glorified violence.”

Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.