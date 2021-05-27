05/27/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

The UEFA president, at the Club Advisory Platform event held in Madrid this Thursday, together with Javier Tebas, has once again charged against the Super League and its promoters. Ceferin has made it clear that these founding teams have not understood the concept of European football, facing with error what the creation of this new competition would entail.

Although he wanted to start with a message of unity: “This is not the time to divide or destroy. Together we are stronger”, then he has already gone on to attack the Super League and its founders: “The smallest stone in the pyramid is as important as the largest. It is the irony of the Super League: to aspire to greater heights they felt they had to tear down the podium they are on“.

While waiting for the sanctions to be applied to them, he has continued to affirm that: “The big clubs have misunderstood what it means to be part of European football“.

Ceferin ended with a direct message to the three presidents: “We want to maximize passion, not profit “, referring to the repeated words of Florentino, when he said that he wanted to save football and make it more interesting.