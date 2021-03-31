The big change of season 4 of Stranger Things

The actor Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin in the Stranger Things series comments on the great change that there is in this season with respect to the previous ones.

Season 4 of Stranger things from Netflix has an advantage over the others, since the creators, the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, they always began to shoot the first episodes and then they had to retire to write the last ones. But with the great stop that the global pandemic has caused, they have had time to write the entire season.

This is how Gaten Matarazzo, the actor from Stranger Things, explains:

“The goal was never to shoot before the show was finished writing, that’s how the first three seasons ended up happening. We have a certain amount of episodes, about five or six out of eight or nine is what we will usually start filming once they are written. And the goal is for the Duffer brothers to film and then go home to write the finale. ”

“It has always worked, since we are in episode 4 or 5 and we haven’t read the script for episodes 6 and 7 yet, and we have no idea what’s going to happen since they haven’t written everything yet. So the pressure is usually on and when that happens there is usually a 2-3 week hiatus where we go home and take a break and for those 2-3 weeks Matt and Ross are at home and writing. Like a writing of non-stop panic ”.

“That’s never ideal, but honestly, for some reason, I think that’s where a lot of his best work comes in. I don’t know if it’s the pressure, I don’t know if they’re up all night on caffeine and they have really crazy, frazzled brains that can write really weird, but it tends to work pretty well for Stranger Things. “

Now everything has changed.

The actor himself has commented that they will change their way of working in the series of Stranger things.

“This year, due to COVID, there is no excuse for not having the season fully written. When we went to our first table reading, which was in February 2020, we were hoping to go straight to filming and it was going to be the same situation, they were going to start with the first episodes until the 5th and we were probably going to do the same. But the COVID arrived and they said: We could better finish ”.

“It really is more of a guess about when we will shoot next time, when we will finish or when Stranger Things will be released. Because we still don’t know on a day-to-day basis if we will be filming next week. I should be shooting next month for a larger portion than we’ve made thus far, but even though it will arrive in about two weeks from now, I still don’t know an exact date. So because of that, there really is no way of knowing when we will finish. “

“I think the creators of Stranger Things have enjoyed running their day-to-day life. There is nothing more to distract you than what we are going to do today as we direct, and I asked them: Do you sleep at night? They told me: We literally dream of directing this show. We go to sleep and dream that we are just running this show. The moment of doing this completely occupies them. So I think it’s a good thing because now you can stop focusing on what the show is going to be about, and now that you know, you can focus on how you are going to deliver. And I think it shows ”.