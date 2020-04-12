The Big Bang Theory to Offer Grand Marathon on Warner Bros Channel | Instagram

The famous Warner Bros channel will broadcast a eight hour marathon with a selection of twenty best chapters of the entire series The Big Bang Theory for all those who miss the adventures of this group of friends.

It will be tomorrow Sunday, April 12 at noon that Warner Bros will broadcast some of the best episodes in the series.

This will be a Easter special which will feature 8 full hours where you can enjoy Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Amy and Bernadette.

This is how all those who love and miss the adventures of that comical group of friends can relive the funny stories for half a day.

The famous series exceeded 17 million weekly viewers, breaking a great record that so far they have not been able to break.

It became the longest comedy in the history of American television, with 279 episodes broadcast.

The Big Bang Theory started on September 24, 2007 And after 279 episodes across 12 seasons and 52 Emmy nominations, the series aired its last episode on May 16, 2019.

Thanks to its amazing popularity, it became the first series in having your own asterismcalled The Big Bang Dipper.

Sheldon Cooper, one of the protagonists of the famous sitcom got conquer with each of its 12 seasons to thousands of people around the world, currently being a success and continuing to garner some public interest.

The character’s success was so great that there is currently a spin off entitled Young Sheldon which focuses on the character of Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy of 9 years who lives with his family in Texas.

Jim Parsons himself, who plays Sheldon in the original series, is the storyteller of the comic story.

