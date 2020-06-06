Like everything in life, there are two ways of looking at things. Yes … 2020 has given us two than three very good blows. However, it has also left us with great concerts, live performances, close-ups with our favorite artists, and cast gatherings that we absolutely love. Unfortunately there is a meeting that simply is not going to be put together no matter how much we want: that of The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory has been one of the most successful sitcoms in television history, and while it has only been off the air for a year, fans shouldn’t wait for a cast meeting to happen soon. Of course, if this ever happens …

The actress Mayim Bialik who played Amy Farrah Fowler, He noted to Metro.co.uk that “legal issues” complicate things when it comes to meetings.

Although really sad, it is understandable to think that There is a lot of paperwork between its broadcasters and the video-on-demand companies that today have their rights to conduct a cast meeting. Maybe that’s why the cast of Friends took a decade to announce their reunion special.

“Again, there are a lot of legal things that are very boring about why shows have meetings and not, but I think it’s probably too soon.”Mayim Bialik said.

“This aspect of the industry is that everyone has other jobs and all kinds of things”, admitted the actress. “Right now, Jim Parsons and I are producing a show called ‘Call Me Kat’, so technically this is where my life is.”

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon called CBS their home during their initial broadcasts, but now but HBO Max has earned the broadcast rights for both shows. Just as Friends aired on NBC, it can now be found on Netflix and HBO Max, where the reunion special can be aired by HBO.

On the other hand, for those who somehow want some form of franchise expansion, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl explained last year: “Nothing formal. The Ball Is in his field. If you want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen. ”.

