‘The Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco would like a meeting like ‘Friends’ to be held

Only a couple of years ago we said goodbye to one of the most successful sitcoms of the 2000s. And it is that along with ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has not only been successful among viewers who with their loyalty guaranteed 12 seasons for the series, but also managed to be considered one of the worthy successors of the mythical ‘Friends’. His closure, yes, caught the entire team off guard except for Jim Parsons, who was the one who decided he did not want to continue. Among those surprised is Kaley Cuoco, an actress who now confesses that she would be delighted to shoot a special.

This interpreter talks about something along the lines of what ‘Friends’ has prepared for HBO Max, a meeting with the entire cast in which the best moments of the series and the anecdotes of those times in which it was broadcast are reviewed. The idea of ​​Cuoco is not far-fetched, especially if we consider that any series with such a powerful fan base seems to be destined to organize some kind of meeting (there is also ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’), a possibility that the actress would like very much. In fact, recently speaking with E! News, Cuoco has assured that she would be excited to meet her former co-stars again at some point, always in case the right opportunity arises. “She would definitely be open to us filming some kind of reunion. I’m looking forward to seeing the Friends one, so of course I’m willing that we do one too“.

To the point of caramel

After the difficulties it has faced as a result of the pandemic, the ‘Friends’ reunion has finally finished filming. It was confirmed by the official Instagram of the series that will broadcast this special that has managed to unite again Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc; the six friends reunite in an episode produced for HBO Max that has the main team responsible for reaping a success that still endures.