The Big 3 is back!

From April 27 to May 9, at the Caja Mágica, the Madrid M1000 on brick dust and the organization delivered the list of players registered for the tournament. The great news is that the Big 3 is complete after failing to perform in Miami.

Novak Djokovic, N ° 1 in the world and player who has remained at the top of the ranking for the longest weeks, heads the poster of the edition. The Serbian will return to defend the crown he raised in 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic) and that he has conquered a total of three times (also in 2011 and 2016).

Rafael Nadal’s last participation on the circuit was at the Australian Open.

For its part, Rafael Nadal He always starts as the great favorite on brick dust: in what will be his 18th participation in the tournament, a record figure that he will share with Fernando Verdasco, he is going for the sixth title after those achieved in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

The presence of Roger Federer It is the most anticipated by the fans. After operations on his right knee, the return of the Swiss would mean his third official match in the year after his participation in the ATP 250 in Doha.

Diego Schwartzman is the only Argentine scored for the main draw.

The Helvetian, who won on the three surfaces that the tournament has had (indoor hard court, clay and blue clay), will have tough competition in the youngsters Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini, among others.

The only Argentine scored is Diego schwartzman (9th), while the rest will have to look for a place in the qualy. Meanwhile, in the women’s team, which is the defending champion Kiki Bertens (10th) and Ashleigh Barty (1st), there is also a single national: Nadia podoroska (47 °).

Nadia Podoroska also has her place assured in the Spanish capital.

