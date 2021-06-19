The Bidens are in mourning: their dog ‘Champ’, friend of 13 years, dies

WASHINGTON.

The biden family is of mourning by death from his Champ dog, a German shepherd who was by his side for 13 years.

Champ he died “peacefully at home”, announced this Saturday the President Joe Biden and the first lady jill it’s a statement.

He was our constant and beloved companion for the past 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family, “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement.

Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was by our side, “added the couple.

Inseparable friend

Champ came into the Bidens’ lives in 2008, when the family was about to move into the vice president’s official residence at the Naval Observatory.

His name was inspired by a phrase that Joe Biden’s father used to say to his son:

Anytime you get knocked down, champion, get up! “

Joe and Jill Biden recalled that Champ had fun chasing golf balls and running after the Biden’s grandchildren.

He liked nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of the fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence at meetings, or sunbathing on the White House lawn, “they recounted.

The president and the first lady have another German shepherd named Major, a rescue dog they adopted in 2018.

Both canines had lived in the White House since March after they were briefly sent to the Biden home in Delaware after Major bit the hand of a Secret Service agent.

Major received additional training while in Delaware to help him adjust to his new environment.

In our happiest times and in our saddest days, he (Champ) was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feelings and emotions, “the Bidens recounted.

