The Biden government grants TPS to Haitians residing in the United States



TPS applies to Haitians residing in the US before or until May 21.

The government of Joe biden awarded on Saturday humanitarian protection of Haitians in the United States, which allows about 100,000 people to apply to stay legally in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The decision will allow Haitians in the United States to apply for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a form of humanitarian aid that can be granted when it is considered unsafe to return to the country of origin.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced a new 18-month designation for the humanitarian program.

Eligible Haitian citizens currently residing in the United States before or until May 21, 2021 may submit initial applications for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.

The designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will apply to Haitians, or persons without nationality who last resided in Haiti.

It’s important to put attention on TPS will apply only to those persons already residing in the United States before or until May 21, 2021 and they meet all other requirements.

Those who attempt to travel to the United States after this announcement will not be eligible for TPS and may be repatriated.

“Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty and a lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayorkas said in a release.

President Joe biden tweeted a link to the statement on Saturday, saying: “Today my administration announced a new 18-month appointment of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti ”.

The decision was greeted with praise by immigrant advocates and applauded by the Senate Foreign Relations President, Bob Menendez, CNN reported. “As Haiti undergoes an acute political and security crisis and faces lasting humanitarian challenges, this decision provides urgently needed protections for eligible Haitians in the United States,” the New Jersey Democrat said in a statement.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, called the move “good news” in a statement Saturday night and lobbied for an immigration reform.

“It is imperative that the Dreams and Promises Act, passed by the House, be enacted so that we can provide a path to permanent residence and eventual citizenship for TPS holders,” said Pelosi.

In January 2018, the Trump administration announced that it would terminate Haiti’s TPS designation, but several lawsuits challenged that termination.

TPS for Haiti remains in effect due to pending court challenges, DHS said.

Current TPS Haiti beneficiaries retain their TPS and TPS-related documents until October 4, 2021, and DHS will continue to extend the benefit and documents if necessary to comply with court orders.

These beneficiaries are also eligible to apply under the new Haiti designation to receive TPS for the entire 18-month term.