The Biden Administration’s 4 Actions Against Domestic Terrorism

Racial and ethnic attacks, as well as militias that attempt to attack authority are considered as domestic terrorist threats in the United States.

Based on the recent report by the Intelligence Community, released in March, the president’s government Joe biden it recognizes as the “most lethal” elements and as “domestic terrorism” extremist groups that provoke racial attacks or advocate for the superiority of the white race, as well as those groups against authority.

To address it, a plan with four actions or pillars will be implemented, after extensive consultation with experts from across the US government, leaders of Congress, state and local governments, academia, civil society, religious communities, and even foreign governments.

“Throughout the process, we embrace the protection of civil rights and liberties as a national security imperative,” said a preview from the Biden Administration. “The strategy we are launching today is carefully designed to address violence and reduce the factors that lead to violence, threaten public safety and infringe the free expression of ideas.”.

The “National Strategy to Counter Domestic Terrorism”, signed by President Biden, lists various attacks in recent years, described as “a resurgence” of threats with a certain relationship between one and the other, such as the shooting and the murder. 23 people at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas; the run over that killed a peaceful protester in Charlottesville; the shooting and murder of three people at a garlic festival in Gilroy; the arson at a mosque in Victoria, Texas; the increase in violence and Xenophobia Against Asian Americans Amid COVID-19 Pandemicas well as the rise of anti-Semitism.

The report also mentions the attack on the Capitol on January 6, as part of the evaluation to create the pillars or actions to face this problem.

1. Greater compression

The government will improve the analysis of national terrorism and improve information sharing through law enforcement at the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial levels, including at the private level.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have implemented a robust system to methodically track domestic terrorism cases across the country”, Advances the strategy.

It is recognized that the State Department and intelligence agencies review information that allows finding links between local actions and foreign entities linked to national terrorism, even with the possibility of designating them as Specially Designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Global Terrorists.

2. Prevent recruitment

In coordination with community partners, the Intelligence Community will seek to prevent the recruitment of people to commit terrorist violence.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has designated “violent domestic extremism” for the first time as a national priority area, for which allocate more than $ 77 million to state, local, tribal and territorial partners.

The Department of Defense (DOD) also trains service members who are separated from or retired from the Army to face possible attacks by violent extremist actors with military training.

Surveillance will also be through the internet, which includes efforts with the technology sector.

3. Law enforcement

The plan includes better training for U.S. Attorney’s Offices and FBI field offices across the country to keep domestic terrorism a top priority, to which end more than $ 100 million in additional resources will be reallocated to the Department of Justice, FBI and DHS included in the Budget for fiscal year 2022.

“The Justice Department is closely examining whether new legislative authorities that balance security and protection of civil liberties are necessary and appropriate,” the plan states.

The efforts extend to the hiring of personnel in different areas of the government, in order to “not hire national terrorists”, especially in the ranks of the police agencies or the militia.

4. Possible new threats

Prevention will be a key element with the implementation of a plan that helps “eradicate racism and intolerance”. This will be done in collaboration with civil society.

“This includes reducing and protecting Americans from racial, ethnic and religious hatred, and stopping the flow of firearms to individuals who intend to commit acts of domestic terrorism,” the plan states.