The Biden Administration activates the ‘Green New Deal’ and the American sustainable agenda

Its objectives include the deployment of investments worth half a trillion dollars to transform logistics networks and favor the energy transition towards renewable sources and the promotion of the electric vehicle and the creation of one million jobs in the next ten years with which will generate a million direct jobs. In parallel, the White House has started a round of consultations with the oil companies to finalize the roadmap that must turn the US into a market free of CO2 emissions.

The Build Green Infrastructure and Jobs Act is signed by both Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Democratic primary, and New York representative from the House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – for many analysts the great asset future Democrat as headliner of the party – and also of the congressman for Michigan, Andy Levin. Three of the most significant voices in favor of converting the US into an emissions-free market and a green and sustainable economy. The text of the initiative is already in the discussion phase at the White House, a preliminary step for its submission to Congress and it includes the proposal to disburse half a billion dollars in investments in the next ten years to build or modernize networks of state and local infrastructures and implement a strategy to undertake the transition towards the electric vehicle, a green project with which, according to its promoters, one million direct jobs will be created. The group of Democratic legislators defending the proposal hopes that it will be part of the battery of environmental measures that Biden signs through an executive order. Legislative backing from Republicans stirs uncertainty. Although his representative in the Lower House, Sam Graves, and a member of his Infrastructure panel, admitted that they could immediately join in supporting the renovation and construction plans for new logistics networks. For Graves, Republicans “we want the Green New Deal to be distinguished from resources to infrastructure,” he added.

Read more

For Senator Warren, however, the legislative bloc makes perfect sense: “The climate crisis is an existential threat to our planet, but it is also an opportunity that occurs once in every generation to transform our aging infrastructures, create a million jobs and demonstrate the best of American innovation “, he wrote in a statement in which, in addition, he emphasizes that” the Build Green Infrastructure and Jobs Act would become a legal catapult of investments necessary to restructure the transport and logistics system and networks, address economic, racial and social inequalities and put an end to the fossil combustion energy model to achieve the ambitious goal of making the American market one hundred percent powered by clean energy ”. A virtual demonstration of these federal clothing measures estimates that the investments, by Data Progress, a think-tank close to the Democratic Party, will generate a million jobs just in the transformation of the country’s electrification networks, in addition to saving 1,000 million dollars annually for health damages associated with air pollution and 4,200 annual deaths from this same cause.

The Warren, AOC and Levin Briefing Release It will help to improve the climates for doing business in the states of the Union and to modernize infrastructures with a cost coverage of over 85% and, in specific cases, 100%, through the Ministry of Transportation. It would also reduce CO2 emissions by 21.5 million metric tons and dedicate at least 40% of its investment funds to projects in vulnerable communities or classified as territories with competitive disadvantages, as reported by Bloomberg.

In their approach, the Democratic legislators advise that the Department of Transportation be the institution that selects and chooses the projects under criteria of sustainability and the relationship between costs and investment savings. Because all contracts promoted by federal funds must contemplate a minimum of $ 15 hourly wage and, at least, 12 weeks of work. Resources that would be added to the 2 billion dollars of the infrastructure megaproject proposed by Biden, which would include the funds for the promotion of the electric vehicle, according to his electoral commitment, reinforced after taking office.

The Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg showed on his Twitter account his intention to “provide the infrastructures of public charging points with clean energy for each and every one of the latitudes of the country”, in order to achieve a census of non-polluting vehicles . The president, however, has not yet revealed the details of his infrastructure policy.

The Democratic legislative initiative to configure the Biden’s Green New Deal is completed with another green signal. Because a few dates ago they met with the White House advisor for Climate Change, Gina McCarthy, businessmen from the oil and gas industry, to whom the leader of the Biden Administration transmitted her plans to end the gases of greenhouse effect of fossil fuels. An appointment without public transcription to which industry lobbies also had access, but which transcended the consequences that, in the opinion of the Oval Office, the re-entry of the United States into the Paris Accords, and the preparations for the promotion of a system energy free of CO2 emissions and measures to promote renewable sources. After on January 27, the Biden Executive declared a pause in the sale and leasing of oil and gas services in lands and waters under federal jurisdiction. The industry has expressed its willingness to seek partners and establish strategic efforts to combat climate changeAlthough they argue that they will continue to develop their oil and gas businesses as long as they are considered essential to the economy and national security.

Gernot Wagner, Climate Risk columnist at Bloomberg Green, professor at New York University and co-author of Climate Shock, emphasizes the advisability of Washington setting the short- and medium-term itinerary to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 , in line with the EU strategy and reduce its stock of greenhouse gases and, in this sense, highlights “the utmost importance of investments in large-scale infrastructure not only to be successful in meeting climate objectives, but also to restore the dynamism of GDP and propping up capital flows and job creation ”. Resources must be injected into the same dynamics with which polluting emissions are reduced – Wagner argues – if environmental policy is to be successful.