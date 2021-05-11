The bidding for Jadon Sancho begins

05/11/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

Zorc, the sports director of Dortmund, said that in the last summer market the club and Sancho had reached a gentlemen’s agreement for the English to continue dressing as a ‘borusser’ for this season. All during a summer where all roads pointed to United.

The Mancuniano team went crazy for signing Sancho. His billionaire signing would have been less expensive considering that they would be able to repatriate a player who left the City quarry. It was a manual double blow that this season Dortmund will hardly be able to put a brake on. And more taking into account the figures that will be downloaded from England.

According to the ‘Daily Star’, Manchester United would be willing to put about 90 million euros to sign Jadon Sancho already this summer. Solskjaer’s box wants him to complete a golden lead alongside Rashford, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani and company.

Sancho believes that he is ready to compete for all the titles and, when the time comes, Dortmund will not put a stop to his departure after the player delayed the inevitable. We’ll see if he ends up going to United, but the truth is that the transfer of Sancho points to a long summer soap opera.