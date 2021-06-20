The bets 2021/06/20 | Excelsior

It all adds up. It does not matter if it is an irrelevant topic, that it grows and magnifies itself so that the attention is dispersed. Everything counts, any question, no matter how absurd, deserves an answer that is added to the amount of nonsense that, in short, divert attention from the more complex issue that the current administration must resolve. Yes, the tragedy of Metro Line 12.

Are themes needed? So that this pressure cooker does not burst, it is important to put into action those who are capable of raising small dust clouds that distract attention and lead complaints to a field in which they are experts: speeches and talk.

The stakes are very clear. Those who once used any pretext to generate a political whirlwind, today ask that it is better not to talk about this tragedy because it is being used politically. It is not the same to point out, judge and be part of what, clearly, has put them in the middle of a situation from which someone will not come out well.

A few days ago, the topic, due to agenda and calendar issues, was the elections. Despite the undeniable triumphs in some states, the reverse is that they have dropped the song of the 30 million good people. Heck, under that logic and following López Obrador’s discursive thread, almost half of those voters have gone to the dark side. But it was necessary to light that little fire so that this discursive front would not be extinguished so quickly: they placed the middle class like the coal of a very simple anaphre.

The times are approaching when history will be discussed and its new approach to inventing celebrations and renaming streets, avenues and creating a new Tenochtitlán. Will they talk about those Spanish barbarians again under a discourse that suits the good people so much? Let the bets run, because one of the flags in which the current government has clothed itself is sovereignty under a very stagnant approach to nationalism.

Is it required to release more pressure? To use the figure of a character who has proven to be the true invincible warrior of Mexican politics, a bird of a thousand feathers and a whole system with which he has drained the swamp, of course, so as not to stain himself: Manuel Bartlett. It is no coincidence that that name resurfaces in the moments of greatest conjuncture raising the cause that corresponds to it at that time: according to Gibrán Ramírez Reyes —the new specialist in national semantics—, now it is his turn to be a patriot from the trench of the CFE. What a time we have to live!

Constitutional reforms are approaching that will have a lot of fabric to cut to make a suit tailored to the emperor, clothing that covers the investigation and the names of those who are close to the current President. Leave the National Guard under the command of the Army? If in other times, I insist, this caused a stir among the sympathizers and prominent members of the current government, today that flag will be raised and, without a doubt, it will cause a stir that will give breath to everything that is related to the tragedy of the Metro .

Will it be appropriate to talk about how, for the current President and his entourage, the pandemic has fallen like a glove? Well, today it becomes clear that, in a certain way, it is once again the obstacle in government discourse. They should be congratulated for the timely calculation and vision of ending the conferences that led López-Gatell to the top of a throne made with the firmness of marzipan: Mexico City returns to yellow at an epidemiological traffic light that can already be seen in the landscape, after the electoral propaganda blankets were removed. Another reason for discussion, just when the first advances in the studies that could determine the causes of what happened on Line 12. Yes, it seems a simplistic relationship in which only the lives that have been lost should be more important in both misfortunes.

In this count of the week, it should be remembered that, sometimes, the rings end up causing damage.