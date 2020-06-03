Borja Iglesias has lived an unpleasant moment on Twitter after hanging a photograph with her nails painted black to fight racism. Some of the users began to insult him and the Betis striker he was forced to spank the few who criticized him.

The Galician forward shared a photo of the last training session with Betis, in which it looked like she had her nails painted black. A Twitter account took the photograph and accompanied it with a message saying: “What the hell is this?”

Followers of this account They began to send some homophobic messages against the Real Betis striker. “Fags on my team no, thanks,” said one of the comments, in addition to publishing others with more qualifications for Borja Iglesias. On the other hand, most of the answers said that it was simply a matter of painted nails, something that in the 21st century should not be scandalized.

Even so, Borja Iglesias came out to answer to the main account that did not understand that he painted his nails. The former Espanyol or Zaragoza explained to him that it was a gesture to raise awareness about racism, but that maybe also, seen the seen, was going to serve to fight homophobia of some.

«I explain it to you, that there is no problem. It is a way of raising awareness and fighting racism from my position, but I think it also works well against homophobia », wrote Borja Iglesias. On the other hand, he gave one more fact: “Also, I have to admit that I like them.”