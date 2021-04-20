the betas start at the end of April for Android and it will be free

It was rumored for the end of 2020 but it has not been until now that EA has made it official. The well-known battle royale definitely passes to smartphones with the new ‘Apex Legends Mobile’, whose betas will be available at the end of April.

The announcement comes from the hand of Chad Grenier, game director of ‘Apex Legends’, who confirmed that at the end of this month the first beta tests will begin. Of course, regionally, but knowing that the game will be free, as perhaps expected for its PC version.

Free and true to the original

It is explained in this release that the beta will arrive first at India and the Philippines, without there being a specific date for these countries beyond the end of April and with the promise that they will try to make it available in more regions throughout the year. So for now we will have to wait if we want to taste this game that comes to clear the throat of others like ‘PUBG Mobile’ or ‘Fortnite’.

The purpose is for the mobile experience to be as faithful as possible to the original by optimizing the controls, regardless of what is possible in the transition from a keyboard or command user interface interaction to a touch screen. In this sense, one of the doubts is: will there be compatibility or cross-play between the PC and console version and the mobile version? And for now, they clarify that no, ** there are no crossplay plans in this case.

These tests will start first with Android version, but they have confirmed compatibility with iOS. The tests with the iPhone operating system will come later, as well as the availability to more regions, as they clarify.

As we said, they also confirm that it will be free and that “it will not include paid items that grant advantages in the game.” They indicate that there will be unlockable items that do not appear in the PC and console versions, as well as collectible cosmetics and battle passes.

For now we have to wait for availability, either by region in terms of the beta or the already complete version. But it seems that in 2021 we will be able to add another battle royale to our mobiles, a quite fashionable genre in recent years.