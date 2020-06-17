Google released this week the first public beta version of Android 11 and it comes with many functions that we present here and everyone can enjoy when the system reaches everyone or phones.

This new version of Android has a great improvement in the system of quick controls that will allow you to control some devices linked to Google AssistantLike the home heater or surveillance cameras, you can add or remove devices from your smart home by tapping the menu button and selecting add or edit controls.

Another function is that you have Bubbles to view your contacts’ messages , this function is like the “chat heads” of Facebook Messenger. When activated, a small avatar, or Bubble appears on your screen no matter what application you are using. Tap the avatar and a small window will open for you to read and send new messages, without fully opening the application.

Android too you are adding a screen recorder, and a suggested applications area at the bottom, which will show the most frequently used apps.

All cell phones Compatible Android will have experimental access to Google Stadia, the video game platform for this operating system.

The public beta version of Android 11 is here; however, not all users can download it yet. Any Pixel cell phone except the first generation, you can download Android 11 Beta, and there are other confirmed phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo that have already been confirmed will also be able to access this new version of the Google operating system.

Among the companies that have joined the Android public beta we have Xiaomi, who announced that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will soon get the beta, as well as the Poco F2 Pro and the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Oppo also announced that the Oppo Find X2 will receive this beta version of Android, and at the moment we are waiting to hear news from major brands such as LG or Samsung, the latter does not always receive beta versions and sometimes it takes time to update.

It may interest you:

The “damn” wallpaper causes phones to crash

Watch out! Using a phone with an outdated Android can be dangerous

Google will launch its Pixel 4a and Android 11 phone in June