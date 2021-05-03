the bet on medium banking

Sabadell or Bankinter: the commitment to medium-sized banking

The results have marked the trading week for these two stocks, to which is added the listing of Línea Directa. Nobody was betting on Banco Sabadell and its recovery, much less on his solo career. And although Bankinter always has the approval of experts within the sector, due to its specificities, such a significant rebound was not expected either.

So far this year, Sabadell has ranked as the best, with a difference in its evolution on the Ibex, with increases of 49%, advances of almost 16% in April, at highs for the year and a progression seasoned by results, which, although with a drop of 22%, reappeared strongly with the two million positive from the British TSB, the first love, compared to the falls of the last 3 years in the balance.

Of course, we must put things in context because we compare with the most complicated start of the pandemic in the past year. For Bankinter analysts, by the way, the improvement in Sabadell’s margins is one degree, despite the fact that they remain slight at the operating level. There will be an improvement, they point out, in the interest margin, reflecting cost savings in coming quarters, with stable delinquencies and a good level of the CET-I capital ratio.

While, from Bankinter, the results with a more relaxed reading have given way to a consolidation, since the value barely moves in the last month in the market, although it remains at 4% of the maximum of the year and with a rebound since the beginning of the stock market year, on January 4, of almost 33.5% . Línea Directa’s IPO, of which it still owns 17.4%, has been brilliant in a market eager for new paper, with gains of 23.5% in the two trading days.

In the unknown part, experts point out that both values ​​have risen sharply in the first four months of the year, but the problem is that they see that their journey is exhausted with a panorama of uncertainty. In the case of Bankinter, analysts have already cut their target prices up to three: Jefferies reduces it to 3.70 euros per share from the previous 5.10, Barclays does the same to 4 from the previous 4.8 and KBW is added to the drop in PO to 4.4 years from the previous 4.54 euros per title.

In the case of Sabadell, place their expectations on the details of their new strategic plan, which will be presented on May 28 in which details of the expected cost savings will be known and we will see if with new staff reductions. But also how its new internal configuration is being implemented with César González Bueno at the helm.

And the constant of both is that they want to continue alone, away from both Spanish and pan-European mergers or integrations. It was endorsed by the CEO of Sabadell in the presentation of results and in the case of Bankinter, continues to be a repeated statement since the ECB and the Bank of Spain advocated the integration of the financial sector for the future.

Technical analysis of Bankinter and Banco Sabadell

From the point of view of Ei’s premium indicators, both entities have a consideration of 7 points out of 10 totals. In Sabadell, the trend and the total positive moment remain up with a decreasing volume and upward volatility. In the case of Bankinter, we speak of an upward trend only in the long term, a positive overall moment and growing business volume. Negative is the medium-term trend and the global volatility that is increasing.

In addition, the EI analyst, José Antonio González shows us that Bankinter “after the spin-off of Línea Directa, the price is established around its 200-period simple moving average or long-term, as well as the projected support from 4,492 euros per share, an area that should not be drilled in order not to update the bearish targets towards 4,072 euros per share ”.

In addition, about Sabadell, the Investment Strategies expert, highlights that “it launches an attractive upward attack on the resistance of 0.5020 euros per share., supported by (1) spikes in trading activity and (2) activation of buy signals in oscillators, whose readings are far from overbought zones, which allows him to think about attacking the decreasing guideline in the background.

Fundamental analysis of Bankinter and Sabadell

For María Mira, fundamental analyst at Ei, in a look before results, she highlighted that Sabadell “is an entity in which we continue to recommend staying on the sidelines. It is not cheap for PER, a contraction in margins and a bad CET1 solvency data, high arrears, low ROE profitability and comparatively bad Efficiency data are expected ”.

Regarding Bankinter, the fundamental expert on Investment Strategies highlights thate “both its Default Rate, as well as its Return on Equity, as well as its Efficiency, are the highest in the sector. Estimated growth also in its margins, but yes, the market has already been rewarding this comparative advantage and is trading at 16.36v PER compared to an average for its sector of 12.97v and with the highest Book Value ratio of the seven analyzed entities. We are therefore neutral with Bankinter, with a recommendation to keep if it is in the portfolio and wait for better prices to enter if it is out ”.

