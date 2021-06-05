The best YouTube series: free and complete

If you love the Google platform, wait to see its best original series.

Google he is capable of the best and the worst. With Youtube, since its inception, when they acquired the goose that lays golden eggs, they have seen how a social network created for share content created by individuals has managed to climb to heights never thought of. With the arrival of more professional content to the platform, the so-called YouTube Originals, many saw the opportunity to turn YouTube into a streaming platform more, although the idea never ended up curdling, to think of having created success series What Cobra Kai, on which we have already left you some great recommendations.

The bet on this higher quality content It keeps being available for everyone, you no longer need to be a premium subscriber, so all series The ones that we are going to talk about next are at your fingertips. You just have to choose your favorite and enjoy in the same place as always: Youtube.

Our list of originals on YouTube is diverse and varied

Whether you enjoy anime, as would be the case with OBSOLETE, as if you want marvel at technology, in Retrotech or The Age of AI, Youtube proposes you series perfect for what stay entertained on your platform.

RetrotechCreate TogetherAscension of David BlaineDefying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s GymnasticsThe Age of AICelebrity SubstituteLife in a day 2020OBSOLETE

Retrotech

If you choose one of the most recognized figures of the technological panorama inside the Google giant, surely Marques Brownlee be one of the first names that comes to mind. Their careful productions and his analytical skills have made him one of the communication geniuses in his sector and he now uses the platform YouTube Originals to introduce ourselves past technologies, but with the tools of current analysis. On a trip to the past as fun as it is original.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 16Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Create Together

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, one of the most talented North American actors of his generation, also shares his videos on Youtube and it was in the wake of the terrible pandemic that devastated us in 2020, that decided to contact the platform to carry out a documentary series, very fast to see, where I wanted give voice to those who have dedicated part of their quarantine to enjoy with art, any shape thereof, and highlight the importance of artistic expression in today’s society.

Year: 2020Seasons: 2Episodes available: 12Approximate duration: 10 minutes

Ascension of David Blaine

One of the current magicians what more freaked out They’ll leave you to their tricks, David Blaine, he made up his mind fly. Yes. Fly. With a great fame harvested in Youtube, this magician wanted to return his gratitude in the form of a documentary, we are really talking about a two hour movie that adds extra content behind the scenes, where it presents one of his biggest tricks to date, get ascend to the heights, simply decked out in a handful of balloons tied at his waist. Will it achieve its purpose?

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 13Approximate duration: 10 minutes

Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics

When we watch on television the gymnasts talent, whether in Olympic disciplines or in simple exhibitions, we understand that there is a work behind which takes a lot of effort. However, as this one wants to show us YouTube Originals documentary series, its strength goes beyond the physical itself. The documentary wants to show us the history that we do not know of the female gymnastics and for this he will use the testimony of his most great champions.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 7Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The Age of AI

The artificial intelligence has been the reason for debate throughout the past decades, as man feared the awakening of machines. Now, at present, artificial intelligence is a complement more of the technological equipments that surround us and their utilities range from the development of teams traveling to other planets, like Mars, the improvement of human capacities, the change paradigm in the world of work wave search for intelligence outside our planet. Under the narration of Robert Downey Jr. we will discover how artificial intelligence is here to stay and improve our lives, even if we never see it.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 9Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Celebrity Substitute

What if you teacher, from the institute or the university, I did not go to class? YouTube Originals offers you the answer, with substitute teachers that I think you will recognize instantly. Thanks to the collaboration of recognized figures in the United States, and with the fundraising as main objective, we will be able to know how the human body works hand in hand with Ken jeong, the artistic skills from Terry crew, what is the real motivation thanks to the riverdale actress Camila mendes or, for example, the history of planet earth by the hand of a great scientific popularizer Bill nye.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 12Approximate duration: 10 minutes

Life in a day 2020

One of the most original bets the world of content creation has been the documentary series named Life in a day, which translated would be Life in a day, where people from all over the world submit their content, on the same day of the year, and the director of the tape collects the experiences of these people, with amazing stories, to document what the life on earth, in this case, during the year 2020. This YouTube Original is also composed of the director’s cut and as small attached parts, with unpublished images.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 10 minutes

OBSOLETE

We finalize the recommendations of these YouTube original series with the first anime commissioned by the platform and that will take us to a dystopian future where the aliens have come to earth and they offer us certain technology for creation of exoskeletons, in short, combat weapons for armies of the planet, altering, in this way, the world order settled down. Years later, while chaos takes over the world, a unit is formed in the United States, it could not be otherwise, to intervene in a new conflict.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 12Approximate duration: 10 minutes

