Until just a few years ago, using third-party ROMs on our Android devices was something of the most common and habitual, mainly due to the passivity of the vast majority of manufacturers when it comes to updating their devices to the latest version of Android, and the desire on the part of users to test the latest news on their terminals. Today, although the use of ROMs has plummeted, there are still those who bet on this type of software developed by independent cooks, who sometimes brings new useful functions while giving new life to the device in which it is installed.

But, What are the best Android ROMs that can be installed in the middle of 2020? Over the years, some popular ROMs have disappeared, and others have remained at the foot of the barrel supporting dozens of different devices. In this article, we select some of the best.

LineageOS

The ROMs platform par excellence, known until the beginning of 2018 as CyanogenMod, is still today one of the best that any user can install on their Android device to give it a new life and enjoy the native features of the Google operating system, tuned to work perfectly on virtually any existing model.

LineageOS is an open-source operating system based on Android, and whose community works daily to support as many devices as possible. By default, the ROM is a practically clean version of AOSP, with only a few additions included by the Lineage team, but without unnecessary extras – in fact, it is the user’s choice whether or not to install Google applications—

Today, LineageOS offers support for a huge number of devices, from brands like ASUS, BQ, Google, HTC, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola or Samsung. All builds can be downloaded from the LineageOS official website. The latest available version of LineageOS corresponds to version 17 based on Android 10.

Paranoid Android

If there is a ROM platform capable of standing up to LineageOS in terms of popularity, it is without a doubt Paranoid Android. Like LineageOS builds on the AOSP system, and includes various configuration options and extra customization such as PIE controls, gesture controls, support for third-party themes through the Substratum engine, and much more that is detailed on the official website of Paranoid.

The number of Paranoid compatible devices It is inferior to that of LineageOS –something evident, on the other hand, because LineageOS has a larger developer community–, and its development is not as fast. As of today, the latest version available is PA 10 Quartz, based on Android 10.

Pixel Experience

A relatively new ROM, but with a very promising future is Pixel Experience. Its main leader, developer jhenrique09, intends to bring the Google Pixel experience closer to as many users as possibleAnd for this he decided to create an AOSP-based ROM with some of the exclusive add-ons for the big G devices. These add-ons range from the launcher, to the icons, the system font or the boot animation.

In the same way, ensures the highest possible stability, and the developer ensures that security is one of the essential aspects. It is currently compatible with devices from 14 different brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei or Motorola. The ROM can be downloaded from the Pixel Experience official website.

OmniRom

Another veteran platform on this Android ROM is OmniROM. Since its inception, the community’s intention behind this initiative has been offer the highest possible stability to users, through fully functional ROMs and loaded with useful functions, where customization is an essential factor.

Again we find a AOSP-based ROM, available to install on dozens of different devices, including the latest models from brands such as OnePlus, Sony or Xiaomi.

Resurrection Remix OS

Every Android user who loves personalization should give Resurrection Remix. This AOSP-based ROM platform offers dozens of functions through which you can modify the system interfaceTa, from the home screen to the notification panel, through the various menus and even the screen of recent applications.

It also includes extra options like the possibility of update to the latest version of ROM through OTA system, monthly security patches and much more. It is compatible with more than 80 different device models, and the latest builds can be downloaded from the platform’s official website.

Evolution X

Some people consider Evolution X ROM as the successor to what was once Resurrection Remix: An extremely customizable ROM, but one that does not forget the simplicity that characterizes Android stock.

According to the people behind its development, Evolution X brings the « Pixel experience » to devices, but hides under its hood settings and functions that we wouldn’t find on Google phones. All this, with monthly security patches and frequent updates. The ROM can be downloaded from the project website, and is available for a number of different models.

Dirty Unicorns

Go Dirty, Never Clean. Under that slogan hides one of the most popular Android ROMs of recent times, Dirty Unicorns. It is an open source platform that started in 2012, and that today is made up of a large team of independent developers that support more than 20 different devices.

The latest builds of Dirty Unicorns are based on Android 9 Pie, so that any user with a compatible device can enjoy the benefits of the latest version of Android on their terminal. It is possible to download the corresponding version for each device on the Dirty Unicorns official website.

AOSP Extended

Those looking to enjoy a ROM as close as possible to Android Stock, but do not want to leave out the ability to customize the system to their liking, may find their new preferred ROM in AOSP Extended. As its name suggests, this platform is based on the AOSP source code, and improves it through « Extensions » consisting of add-ons built into system settings, intended to modify aspects that, by default, are not customizable.

Its developers claim to offer Google’s monthly security patches upon release, in addition to focusing their efforts on improving the performance of any compatible device. Today, There are more than 14 brands of Android phones and tablets supported by AOSP ExtendedThis has enabled the platform to almost reach the figure of 1 million installations worldwide since September 2017. The AOSP Extended download center collects all the packages available for each of the compatible devices.

How to install a ROM on your mobile, step by step

If you have already chosen the ROM you want to install on your Android mobile, the next step is, logically, install it on the device. Although the process is relatively simple, and should not be of any kind if the indicated steps are followed, you should bear in mind that installing a ROM or making any advanced changes internally to the phone software carries certain risks. In addition, although the steps to follow are usually similar in practically all ROMs, before carrying out the installation you should inform yourself on the official website of those that you have chosen to check the specific requirements of the platform.

That said, the steps to follow to install a ROM on an Android device are as follows:

Download ROM: On the platform’s official website, download the corresponding ROM package for your device, and store it in the internal memory of the Android phone or tablet. It may also be necessary to download the Google Apps package.

Boot the device into recovery mode: To install the ROM, you will need to have a modified recovery such as TWRP, which will have been previously installed. To access this menu, the most common is having to keep the Volume Down + buttons on for 5 seconds when the phone is turned off.

Install the ROM: in the recovery, access the « Install » menu. Select the option corresponding to “Install zip from storage / sdcard”, and in the file explorer that will appear, search for and select the ROM package that you downloaded in the first step. Once the installation is complete, it would be time to install the Google Apps.

Thus, You will have already installed the new ROM on your device. Although we have not included it in the procedure, it may be recommended in some cases to perform a “Wipe” of the different partitions of the system, such as Caché or Data. However, it will depend on whether the ROM is being installed for the first time, or if it is an incremental update. For this reason, again we recommend that you inform yourself on the official website of the ROM you intend to install.

Another aspect to take into account is that, although this ROMs installation guide will work on the vast majority of current devices, in some it will be necessary to resort to specific tools such as Odin from Samsung or Xiaomi Mi Flash Tool.

Do you want to learn to personalize your Android like a professional? Visit our Personalization section!

