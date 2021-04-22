The best Xiaomi smartwatch can be yours for less than 100 euros

The Xiaomi Mi Watch in black drops its price on Amazon by more than 30 euros.

Xiaomi’s immense product catalog also has space for a smartwatch that, as the Chinese firm is accustomed to, offers good value for money. His name is Xiaomi Mi Watch and its price already under 100 euros on Amazon after receiving a discount of more than 30 euros, specifically, it costs 99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The best Xiaomi smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and up to 117 training modes built-in. In addition, it has 5 ATM water resistance, making it the perfect complement to keep track of your physical activity, including swimming. If you want to get it, this is the perfect opportunity to do it for less than 100 euros.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch at the best price

The screen is one of the most important elements when choosing a smart watch, and this Xiaomi Mi Watch equips a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel in a circular format in which you can see all the elements well, clearly and with good color reproduction, in addition to having a level of 450 nits max brightness.

It is a device specifically focused on sports, being able to track 17 sports and more than 100 exercise modes. The Mi Watch informs you of the duration of the training, the calories burned and also the heart rate maintained during the activity, as it integrates heart rate and SpO2 reader.

To maintain a stable and fast connection with the smartphone, this smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Regarding autonomy, it can reach up to 16 days on a single charge if we put it under normal use thanks to its 420 mAh battery. Also, the device has a magnetic charging system.

Another interesting detail of the Xiaomi Mi Watch is that it has microphone and Amazon Alexa compatibility, so you can ask your questions to the assistant through Alexa voice commands. Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Mi Watch is one of the best sports smartwatches that you can buy if you are looking for a good value for money, and now you can get it for only 99 euros on Amazon.

