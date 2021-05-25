The best Xiaomi scale, for only 18 euros for a limited time with this coupon

Hurry or you will miss the discount on the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 in AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain.

In the vast catalog of Xiaomi products there is also a place for scales to control your weight. What’s so special about these? Well, the most intelligent functions and an irresistible price. The most prominent scale is the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2, which is priced at 29.99 euros, but can now be yours for only 18 euros in AliExpress if you apply the coupon TOPATI2, available only until May 29.

That’s right, you can save about 12 euros when you buy one of the best smart scales on the market. Among its specifications, the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity shines with its own light to send all the data to the Mi Fit app, a +/- 50 gram accuracy and measurement of up to 13 body data, but there is much more …

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 scale

The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 has earned the title of one of the best smart scales thanks, first of all, to its beautiful and safe design which makes it the ideal accessory for the bathroom. It is made of reinforced glass and its LED screen is hidden discreetly when not active.

For the weight, this scale offers you an accuracy of +/- 50 grams, with the operation of a high precision BIA chip that can measure up to 13 body composition metrics, such as weight, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, physical age, and health score, among others.

If we review the characteristics of the Mi Body Composition Scale 2, we see that it also has a balance test so you can see if you master this physical skill. In addition, it has Bluetooth 5.0, so you can connect it to the Mi Fit app to control all the data recorded by the scale from there. By the way, admit registrations of up to 16 people And it also has a non-trace guest-mode spice.

There is no doubt, having the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is a great idea if you want to maintain a regular control of your weight. You know, its original price is 29.99 euros, but now you just have to use the coupon TOPATI2 on AliExpress to take her home by 18 euros. Remember, offer only available until the morning of May 29.

