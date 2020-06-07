We love Xiaomi and that’s why we always recommend its mobile devices to all those who want smartphones with the best value for money on the market. But beware, because Xiaomi is much more than a mobile technology company and it is that The Chinese firm is also dedicated to bringing to the market any product that comes to mind.

Fishing rods, batteries, bottled water … but among their catalog they also have other products that simply, every lover of technology should have. And the best of all? Its incredible prices.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Even though the Mi Band 5 is just around the corner, the fourth model of the famous bracelet is still an incredibly good option to this day and one of the best wearables we can buy.

Thanks to its ridiculous price and the fact that it is compatible with both Android and iOS terminals, it is not uncommon to go down the street and find a multitude of people with such a bracelet on their wrist. Not in vain Activity bracelets like the Mi Band have long ceased to be a niche market.

Of course the Mi Band 5 will be (in theory) better than the Mi Band 4, but counting that it will also be more expensive, there is no doubt that it is not a bad option to continue betting on number four.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless

More and more users have abandoned wired headphones in favor of wireless headphones, and once you try the comfort of these products, it’s hard to go back to the cable ones of a lifetime.

AirPods are undoubtedly the kings of the market but we cannot deny that they are also very expensive. But there are many alternatives. For example, Xiaomi has wireless headphones in its catalog for just over 30 euros, that makes them perfect for all those who want to listen to music comfortably without spending a lot of money.

Xiaomi 4K television

If you want to enjoy the best series and movies as well as play our favorite video games at the best quality, we need a 4K television. The ones you have seen may be out of your budget but luckily there is Xiaomi to solve this problem.

Xiaomi 4K televisions not only look scandalous but they are also quite cheap and available in different sizes. We at Andro4all were able to analyze the 55-inch one and it left us speechless. But rest assured, there are also smaller ones in case you don’t fit in the living room furniture.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter

With the arrival of the heat, the truth is that you do not feel like walking to the places or taking public transport. Luckily we can ride a scooter and it is that thanks to these “transports” going from one side in the city to another is done very comfortably and in a few minutes.

There are many electric scooters on the market but without a doubt the most popular is the Xiaomi one. It is not the cheapest, but the Chinese firm is synonymous with quality, we know it well. Elegant, easy to transport and with a range of up to 30 kilometers. Without a doubt the best in terms of urban mobility.

If you are still undecided, check out our other buying guides to get it right with your new device. The prices shown in this article are current at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

