As we told you yesterday, in El Corte Inglés are celebrating the beginning of summer with discounts on all kinds of smartphones. LG devices come with discounts of up to 40%, but they are not the only ones. The best Xiaomi are also included, although only today.

These are the most attractive offers on Xiaomi mobiles. From the cheapest, like the Redmi Note 8T, up to the flagship of the Chinese firm, the Xiaomi Mi 10. We tell you all its characteristics and prices.

Redmi Note 8T

The Redmi terminal went through our minuses a few months ago. It’s true, some time has passed, but it is still recommended at a price like this. Arrives with a 6.3-inch screen and Full HD + resolution, which leaves us with a density of 409 pixels per inch.

In his guts, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a processor more than tested in the mid-range, one of those usual that will be able to with all the applications of your day to day. This Redmi Note 8T also has 4 cameras that showed very good results. It also incorporates a battery of 4,000 mAh, rear fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm jack and even NFC, something not too common in such a cheap device.

Screen: 6.3-inch LCD, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 3GB and 4GB

Cameras: quad 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear camera | 13 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Redmi Note 8 Pro

This Redmi Note 8 Pro raises the level of the previous example. It comes with a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution, next to a small notch in the form of a drop. Its design is also somewhat more accomplished.

Your brain is the Helium G90T from MediaTek, which you can find alongside 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Redmi’s smartphone also features four sensors on its back and a 20 megapixel front camera. Your battery reaches 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 18W.

Screen: 6.53-inch LCD, Full HD + resolution and 396 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 20 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

This Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro it’s just the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Mi Note 10. it comes with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and Full HD + resolution. Its design follows the line of the rest of the terminals of the Chinese firm, but it also has a back with curved edges that makes it very comfortable.

He Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G It is its processor, a chip that has been designed for gaming. The Xiaomi terminal also has a quad rear camera led by an impressive 108 megapixel sensor and a 5,260 mAh battery. As we pointed out in the analysis, autonomy is one of its strengths.

Screen: 6.47-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 398 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad Rear Camera 108 + 20 + 12 + 8 Mega Pixels | 32 megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,260 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 10

He Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, which we have already analyzed, comes with a beautiful glass design and rounded edges. On the front, a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, next to a small hole that houses your camera. As a high-end worth its salt, incorporates a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under its chassis, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which incorporates the « Pro » version, the most powerful chip manufactured by the North American company. You can choose between versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage.

Screen: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz and 386 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: Quad 108 + 13 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,780 mAh

