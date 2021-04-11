The best worst campaign slogans (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

Edmundo Bal, Citizens’ candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, participated this Saturday in a meeting with affiliates before publishing the slogan ‘Madrileños por Edmundo’ along with a video in which he highlights the axes of the “center “Or” concord “, in addition to providing information about his life such as his passion for sports or motorcycles.

Motto that he has worn on his shirt during the event, as can be seen in this photo:

Edmundo Bal with his motto “Madrileños por Edmundo” (Photo: EFE)

But there have been more slogans like yours in the world of politics. Some even worse:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Edmundo Bal: “I’m not going to go to the PP tomorrow”

Bal denies that supporting Ayuso is a “betrayal” of Aguado

“Madrileños por Edmundo”: The campaign slogan of Edmundo Bal, from Cs

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.