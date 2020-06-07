This week we have made at least five book recommendations, which will help you in your work as a marketer, since they offer you a series of experiences and recommendations that will improve your strategy.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the opportunity that we find in reading works, to be able to manage our talents.

As expected, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how relevant it is to be able to interact with the consumer, improve the presence of a brand in digital or make best sales practices. All this thanks to the reading of these works.

Sell ​​with the help of social media

In Social Media Marketing: How To Master Your Niche In 2019 With Your Small Business And Personal Brand Using Influencers From Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Linkedin, Pinterest And Twitter, Matt Golden details the broad reach of social media and influence on people, helping a business and its digital marketing strategy to have better growth expectations and develop channels through which they can make more effective the income of their bruise.

The author assures that he presents a guide to help the reader to use social networks in the middle of 2019 and to be able to build a greater presence in digital, which obviously helps to build better online branding.

Some of the topics in which this work helps is to determine the goals that a brand can follow and to get the most out of the main web platforms.

To achieve this, Golden guides us in creating goals for brands on social networks, namely choosing the best platforms to meet these goals. To increase the presence before the target audience, to browse the main social networks, to develop strategies for each of these platforms.

Undertake without giving up your job

A very supportive book on this matter is Entrepreneur 10%: Live the dream of entrepreneurship without giving up your job! of Patrick J. McGinnis.

The author prepared a book where he advises how to invest 10 percent of your time to achieve your goal while working in a conventional job.

Within the book, topics such as why to undertake, why it is convenient to diversify your income with an entrepreneurship activity without losing your job and how to turn the right idea of ​​your company into business are addressed.

An element that we must not lose sight of in this work are the recommendations on how to face failure and how you can achieve flexibility in your work.

A marketing strategy narrating data

William Ammerman He is responsible for The Invisible Brand: Marketing in the Age of Automation, Big Data, and Machine Learning, a work in which he warns us how data and artificial intelligence are establishing consumer purchasing decisions, and also helps us to understand the technology at the center of change and how digital developments serve at a time of great value for brands, when communicating with the consumer.

Branding with a very low budget

Executing a branding strategy with a low budget reminds us of works like Low Cost Branding: How to create a great brand with very little money.

Kevin Albert Prepare in this book a series of topics that start from the idea of ​​your business, what research you have to carry out to boost your brand, explains what branding is and why you have to bet on it; gives you the best tips for you to implement the branding strategy yourself.

In a second chapter, the author explains how to give your brand mission and vision so that it has an identity, the values ​​it must have and the position it must face.

Within the third chapter, the author guides you through a more formal branding, in which you can name your company, the slogan, its visual identity, corporate typography, the storytelling that it has to narrate and the elements of the website.

The book to make you more productive

In ABC Costs and Budgets: Tools for Productivity (Spanish Edition), its author Francisco J Toro guides the reader in the development of skills in areas such as planning, execution and control of tools that help with the cost of using digital tools.

This book helps the reader in the design and application of costing systems, as well as in the financing and execution of costing systems, as well as production processes, with activities that help to program and assign costs in processes, as well as in the understanding of cost and profit schemes, with the preparation of production reports, controlling and analyzing the production lines where the shared expenses are defined.

