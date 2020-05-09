In the car, on public transport, in the gym, at work. If the smartphone has become man’s best friend, headphones are your best part. The shock wave of the wireless boom He has hundreds of ears dressed in that little element of wireless audio. For listen to music, the radio, directions from our mobile browser, establish telephone conversations with total comfort or even to interact with our mobile without having to manipulate it. Either for the facilities or the cool of its style or, also, for the progressive disappearance of Jack take of our devices. It is clear that hThey have established a revolution. Its presence and diversity in the market, as its sales continue to skyrocket.

The introduction and high competitiveness of an increasing number of brands in this niche makes it difficult to choose, whose needs will lead the way one way or the other. Although, basically, we can talk about two types of headphones: the earphones, smaller and more versatile and on which we will focus; and heaural, those that surround our ears and offer better sound quality. For you to enjoy the best sound without barriers, we offer you our list of best offers of wireless headphones.

WIRELESS HEADPHONES APPLE AIRPODS V2

Apple Airpods dominate the market for their combination of features.

The quintessential wireless headphones. Pioneers, Apple led the way for its pursuers with Airpods, now improved with the launch of its second generation. Now much easier to use and to connect and double your sound quality. Just by taking them out of the case and a simple touch they will always be connected to your device and they are even so smart, thanks to the apple h1 chip, to detect if you are wearing them to stay on or not and save your battery. Very long indeed and fast, wireless charging in the casee that comes built-in. 5 hours of music and 3 hours of conversation on a single charge!

Compatibility: They work with all devices equipped with Bluetooth. Although, if it is not Apple, we will not be able to use the functions by voice.

XIAOMI MITRUE WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Without cables, without limits.

The best quality-price marketor. The Japanese brand continues to expand in the technology sector where it has also broken into the headphone sector with the MiTrue, one of the bargains of the year. Although they are very small, its safe and comfortable design produces a particularly good grip on the ear andIt’s really hard for you to drop them. Water and sweat resistant, You can, for example, play sports with them in complete peace of mind, for which they are a great option.

Thanks to the 7mm neodymium magnet and the speaker unit with titanium coil they guarantee a Full, wide-spectrum sound and a naturally balanced frequency. All the freedom and the sharpest clarity allowed by highly sensitive microphones effectively inhibit background noise with the best technology for sound beamforming + ENC-. They save their long battery life with smart gestures like pausing when you take one off your ear. In addition, they are easy and comfortable to transport with your wireless fast charging case. Charge it for 10 minutes and you can use it for 70 minutes!

Compatibility: They work with all devices equipped with Bluetooth.

EARPHONES SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS

Sybarites of sound. This is your earphone.

Samsung set out to create wireless headphones with the best sound in the marketor. Et voilá !. Objective met Galaxy Buds. These in-ear headphones guarantee a defined, enriched and high quality sound thanks to its collaboration with AKG specialists and the incorporation of adaptive dual microphone technology which guarantees the maximum noise cancellationor even having a Highly lightweight, compact and discreet design. Its ergonomics, multiplicity of uses and long battery of up to 13 hours guaranteed, equipped with quick charge case, they will allow you to wear them all day comfortably.

Compatibility: They work with all devices equipped with Bluetooth.

WIRELESS HEADPHONES SONY WF-1000XM3

The closest sound with the most effective sound cancellation.

The renewal of Sony gives us another wonder of sound such as WF-1000XM3, distinguished for having the Better noise cancellation technology in wireless headphones. Immerse yourself in a music experience like never before. Only you and what goes through your helmets thanks to Noise Canceling HD QN1e processor, which regulates the function according to the ambient noise to save your battery, with autonomy of up to 32 hours. As if that were not enough, a fast charge 10 minutes with the wireless case They incorporate provides you with up to 90 minutes of high quality playback based on its new Bluetooth chip and optimized antenna design that offer a stable connection for effective wireless transmission.

Compatibility: They work with all devices equipped with Bluetooth.

HUAWEI FREEBUDS 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES

A large bouquet of features at the best price makes Freebuds 2 an option for all audiences.

The best at the best price. The Chinese firm again guarantees the best materials at the most competitive price. East Super lightweight 13mm dynamic speakeror offers you up to 20 uninterrupted hours music compatible with the Bluetooth HWA HD protocol, high precision microphones and noise cancellation technology, so you can enjoy the HD quality in all your reproductions and calls. With the Dual-touch smart voice control you can easily handle them thanks. Also, they are tremendously comfortable. its semi-in-ea ergonomic designr, with unique and smooth curve of the earphone handle ensures comfortable use for as long as you wear them, which will be long since Bluetooth 5.0 ensures the lowest energy consumption. With fast wireless charging base.

Compatibility: They work with all devices equipped with Bluetooth.

WIRELESS HEADPHONES MOTOROLA VERVE ONES ME

Great perfected experience.

If you are looking for some for-everything, the Verve Ones Motorola Music Edition are your choice. Comfortable, resistant to everything, safe, ultralight, tireless. With them you can go to war, resistant to water and sweat thanks to IP57. With T technologyrue Wireless HD sound You will enjoy the clearest, barrier-free sound during eight uninterrupted hours doing sports, working or any of your activities in your leisure time with the most faithful ergonomics to your ear thanks to the innovative composition of its materials and the simplicity of its use through voice commands and the bluetooth 4.1. They stand out for being compatible with most popular voice assistants. With sleek, fast-charging design case.

Compatibility: They work with all devices equipped with Bluetooth. Siri, Alexa and Google Now.

