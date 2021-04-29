The best wireless chargers for quality-price of Amazon Mexico

The wireless chargers They may seem like a whim but the reality is that once you try them, you are hardly able to get back on the wire. And it is that this type of accessories are perfect to load gadgets in an extremely comfortable way, thus forgetting about the hassle of connectors, cables and others.

Wireless chargers, an ideal solution

It may seem silly, but having to find the cable and connect it to your cell phone (or other equipment) every night is sometimes quite cumbersome. Especially if you already know how comfortable it is to use a wireless platform and, as we said, once you try it, you hardly ever go back.

Wireless chargers are nothing more than charging platforms that allow you to “fill up” the battery of your cell phone (or other compatible equipment) just by leaving it on its surface. They employ the call qi technology, a standard that allows to transfer energy by induction through contact, and they need, of course, that the gadget to be charged is compatible for it to work.

If your watch, cell phone or other gadget supports it, then they are perfect candidates for the use of these accessories, more and more popular and with more varied designs (and prices). There are rounded, square, compact, tray-like (to load several) … the possibilities are several, but they all have something in common: they make life easier for you by making it more comfortable, since you only have to arrive and leave. your device on top to start charging.

The best of Amazon Mexico

If you have decided to give one of them a chance, you are surely wondering which model is the best given the enormous variety that exists. Well, today we are going to make a selection of our three favorites available in Amazon Mexico. Go ahead.

Choetec Charger

Choetec charger. Photo: Amazon.com

It is the best-selling model on Amazon (it is number 1 in its category), with a fantastic average rating (4.5 out of 5) after the opinion of more than 3,600 people. Not bad, huh?

Read more

Suitable for any device compatible with Qi technology, the accessory has a square design, with white non-slip rubbers in the center to protect your device from slipping and 4 small non-slip rubber feet at the bottom.

It comes with a power saving mode, ideal for preventing your device from overcharging, and it has a very dim operating LED so it won’t disturb you while you sleep.

Ugreen Charger

Ugreen Charger. Photo: Amazon.com

Rounded in design, this fast charger comes with Quick Charge 3.0, outputting up to 10W for fast charging mode and promising to charge up to 2x faster than standard wireless charging.

It automatically suspends charging when the equipment is at 100% and is protected against overload and overvoltage. It does not include LED indicative of activity, in case you prefer not to have any type of light.

Yootech charger

Yootech charger. Photo: Amazon.com

Once you get used to wireless charging, you will not be able to stop using it, so for that reason Yootech offers this two-unit pack with which you can enjoy wireless charging twice. Its solution consists of a vertical base on which you can rest your cell phone so that, as long as it recharges its battery, you can keep an eye on when a notification comes in or you can continue using your mobile, even watching a movie, and that too you can recharge the device horizontally.

On the other hand, the second unit is a desktop base that will be great to have next to the bed and leave the cell phone charging while you rest, so you will not be short of options to forget the cables forever.

