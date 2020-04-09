The best winners and exchanges of Money in the Bank.

The next WWE event will be Money in the Bank to be held on May 10. In this event there have been great thrusts to races, so here we present you. Top Money in The Bank winners and redemptions.

Edge

When we think of Money in the Bank, Edge is one of the first things that comes to mind. Edge was the first person to win the briefcase and realize the power that comes with having it. Redemption in New years revolution, and took the world-wide title of the Wwe. That moment gave a boost to his career, which perhaps without having achieved that achievement would not be the legend that he is today.

This was not the only time Edge had won the briefcase. Although Edge was not the winner of Money in the Bank, it was Mr. Kennedy. The top leaders did not see Kennedy in the maximum scene, so they agreed to a fight with Edge in which the briefcase was going to be put into play. That fight was won by Edge and he got the nickname of top opportunist. His trade was successful, swapped on a Smackdown on May 11, 2007, before nothing more than the Undertaker, who after a very intense cage fight against Batista and the subsequent attack by Mark Henry, was tremendously sore and Edge took advantage of that to perfection. I redeem and win the world heaviweigth champion.

Edge is undoubtedly one of the best Money in the Bank winners and this stipulation relaunched his career.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins surprised everyone when he betrayed his brothers from The Shield. At that time Rollins began a new stage in Wwe at the hands of the authority. In this new stage Seth was very protected by the authority and they wanted Rollins to be the face of the company. In the Money in the Bank fight the authority with some appearance that another helped Seth win the briefcase. His time with the briefcase was very fun. His rivalry with Dean Ambrose was one of the best that year.

In all that these 2 were involved were maximum laughter and it was thanks to the briefcase in part that gave a lot of play in this feud. They gave spectacular segments of great fun as I say. Its exchange is considered by many to be the best in history. What better setting than at the Wrestlemania main event. A better place is not there does not exist. Rollins won the Wwe World Championship after redeeming his briefcase at the Wrestlemania 31 main event.

His period with the briefcase was very entertaining and already the epic redemption at Wrestlemania, the best in history.

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan won the briefcase at the 2011 Money in the Bank event. Fans were very happy to see Bryan win that briefcase. This gave Bryan’s career a brutal boost and entered into a rivalry between 2 beasts that was a lot of fun. At that time the world heaviweigth champion title was being fought by Mark Henry and the Big Show and that is where Bryan snuck in.

At the 2011 TLC event Daniel Bryan successfully redeemed and won the belt. From there he began to have fights with 2 of the most powerful fighters in the industry the Show and Mark Henry and it was really very entertaining to see Bryan among such beasts.

Alexa Bliss

Alexa won the Money in the Bank in 2018 and would exchange it that same night successfully against Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. This gave way to one of the best reigns of the women’s title and one of the best times of the women’s division with this reign of Alexa. He gave very entertaining rivalries with good fights and all thanks to the briefcase he won.

Rob Van Dam

At Wrestlemania 22 Rob Van Dam won the briefcase. He managed to retain it for 4 months, in Backlash he put his briefcase against Shelton Benjamin at stake that he would put into play his intercontinental championship. The victory went to Rob Van Dam and not only did he keep his briefcase, but he also won the intercontinental championship. Van Dam was an ECW fighter and it would be the first time in history that the fight awarded to you by the briefcase would be held in ECW on the specific ppv of One Night Stand.

The fight was incredible, the atmosphere that night was spectacular, and without a doubt that moment is in the history of wrestling. That is a clear example that wrestling is not understood without an audience because this fight was magical also because of the environment that the followers of ECW generated. It was an epic trade and Rob Van Dam surrounded by his people beat John Cena and took the top title on a historic night.

