With the intention of being more effective, Guadalajara’s investment in the Basic Forces is maintained, but some changes will come, there will be purging of elements in various categories that, according to the analysis, do not have the opportunity to reach the initial objective for various reasons, whether others jumped them, their level has not been regular or they have already reached a football top without giving the lug.

The idea of ​​Guadalajara remains firm on the part of the leadership led by President Amaury Vergara, that the team begin to reflect the work of the Lower Forces in the medium term with the appearance of players, and that in a long period the first team will have 80 % Of elements in the quarry, being Gilberto Sepúlveda and Fernando Beltrán, the heads for that time, since José Juan Macías they see it soon in Europe.

Players from categories 20, 17 and 15 will be unsubscribed and for this they will be given facilities to leave, such as leaving them free or supporting their accommodation in other teams. as it has already happened in other cases.

In this process the entire structure of rojiblanco soccer is on the same channel, the evaluations that have been made to define who will no longer continue have been carried out together and guided by Marcelo Michel Leaño, who as director of institutional soccer analyzes, gives points of seen with the people of the Basic Forces, listen, and then come to names by mutual agreement.

Things have changed in the Basic, since Marcelo works as a team; Those times of decision-making in a clear way have disappeared, which makes the trainers of the Lower ones happy, because there is a project for everyone and they will advance according to the requirements of the institution.

Team in the new League

Ricardo Cadena, who the past tournament was leading the U-20 team, will now be as a strategist for the team that will participate in the new League of the Mexican Soccer Federation, that many call Development.

Cadena already analyzes the players it will have, because many of those borrowed from the previous tournament will return, such is the case of Leopoldo Cortés, Ángel López, Juan de Dios Aguayo, Eduardo Torres, Brayam López and José González, among others.

The team would be playing in Verde Valle or in the Jalisco stadium, Although this last option is analyzed, since opening the monumental is expensive, but they would take soccer to that side of the city, with the point in favor of which several of the elements of the first team that are not summoned would play there.

The rojiblancos in their Basic Forces will dismiss around 10 young players, as well as other elements that were loaned in other teams and that by age no longer have the opportunity to reach the first team.

About 35 rojiblancos elements militate in other clubs and some will be part of this new team, but others will no longer enter into plans.

Lázaro and Orozco, on the list

Chivas will let go of several quarry elements that they consider will no longer reach the first team such as Josué Lázaro and Mario Orozco, to whom they will give all the facilities.

The “Skinny” Tena praises the work in the quarry

The technician of the first team, Luis Fernando Tena, wants more elements to come out, such as Gilberto Sepúlveda, Fernando Beltrán and José Juan Macías, because he says that there is quality in many players and the club gives them everything for an excellent formation, while putting example to “Tiba”.

“They work very well, like‘ Tiba ’, Beltrán,‘ Lalo ’Torres. The institution gives them comprehensive training, not only do they teach them to hit the ball, but they are taught to understand the game of soccer and then mentally balance them, that they control the emotions, that they don’t get blown up by the money, or when they are sought by the media. I have seen that they are as an institution above them. They are well trained and compete with Mexicans. I congratulate the Basic Forces, because they train players very well in good people and then, as footballers ”.

.