The best wildlife photos of the year

This year’s winning photographers did a bit of everything: stay in the jungle treetops waiting for the best snapshot, track animals on safaris and explore the micro worlds of ponds …, all to get that amazing photo. In 13 categories, a panel of judges rated images submitted by wildlife and nature photographers from around the world. Based on the artistic merit, originality, theme and style of the image, the winners in each of the categories were decided.

This year’s Grand Prize, World Wildlife Photographer of the Year, went to the winner of the “Animals in the Wild” category. The award-winning image of a Bornean orangutan was taken by the Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan.

Each year, the World Wildlife Photography Awards emphasize its mission: “Photography can be of great help in influencing people to see the world from a different perspective and change their own habits for the good of the planet.”

The winning images show that patience, composition and perseverance make the perfect shot, no matter where you are, especially considering the inability to travel in the last year. Indeed, the image of Thomas Vijayan is the perfect example of dedication to the trade that pays off. In Borneo, the Canadian photographer knew that wanted to capture the lovely orangutans. “I had this framework in my mind,” he explains. “So to take this photo, I first selected a tree that was in the water so that I could get a good reflection of the sky that can make the image look upside down, then I climbed the tree and waited for hours. This is a regular trail for orangutans to cross to another small island so I was sure to get this frame if I waited patiently. So I waited and waited for a long time and finally got this beautiful frame. “

Adrian Dinsdale, Co-Founder of the WNPA, said: “We are delighted with the quality of the work that was presented at the awards. It was a privilege to see the philosophy of the competition come to life – our photographers are truly approaching the wonders of the natural world in a way that reminds us that we must do everything we can to protect the future of our planet. “