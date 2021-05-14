The best weekly deals on a new Red Friday

It’s Friday, and as always we take advantage of the start of the weekend to share with you the best deals in computing, electronics and videogames with a new Red Friday. We keep the usual format, and we take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend.

Do not miss the offers on gaming laptops that the Gaming Week.

PcComponentes also has many interesting offers. The list of products is very extensive, so we encourage you to take a look by following this link. You will also find interesting offers in gaming monitors if you click here. You need external storage solutions? Well SanDisk has you covered, take a look. The Mini PC T11 is downgraded to 110.49 euros, it is a good option to use it as a multimedia PC, and also for basic tasks, since it has an Intel Atom x5-Z8350, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and Windows 10. Yes you need are computer components don’t worry, at Amazon you will find a wide variety of options at very interesting prices.

Looking for an inexpensive video recorder? Well, this model capable of working in 1080p at 60 FPS is an excellent option, especially now that it is lowered to 8.49 euros.

The awesome Samsung LC49G93TSSRXEN Odyssey G9 monitor is on sale, it can be yours for 1,269 euros.

If you are looking for something more affordable, and focused on gaming, don’t worry, Acer has two interesting offerings that you can consult here. The Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition is downgraded to 254 euros, a mid-range tablet with a good level of performance. The Android TV Box 9.0 is also on sale. This small team turns any television into a Smart TV. It can be yours for 28.89 euros.

We continue with another round of interesting offers, do not miss the products that iRobot (Roomba) has on sale.

The CUBOT Note 7 is on sale for 59.49 euros, a basic but interesting smartphone as a second terminal, and also for those who do not need a high level of performance. If you need something more powerful, but have a tight budget, do not worry, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is a very good option, and it is reduced to 177.02 euros.

In case you want to make the jump to 5G but you cannot spend more than 200 euros quiet, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is also on offer, which can be yours for 199 euros.

Returnal, one of the most important exclusives on PS5, is downgraded to 63.92 euros.

Also on sale is Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, another of the greats of PS5. You can buy it for 63.92 euros. Its normal price, like Returnal’s, is 79.99 euros.

Xbox Series S is in stock, take advantage! You can buy it for 299 euros, its recommended price. If you are looking for a powerful and inexpensive laptop, take a look at this Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which is reduced to 549 euros.

We end up with the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX425EA, a very light and quite powerful ultraportable, which is on sale for 899 euros.

Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.