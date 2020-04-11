Since the coronavirus crisis began, a fierce debate has taken place on the usefulness of masks to stop their expansion among the population. In the case of the Spanish Government, which began by declaring a month and a half ago that there was no point in healthy people wearing a mask, has changed his criteria and from Monday he will start distributing them among users of public transport.

However, most citizens will not receive such masks for now, which also takes weeks without being able to buy in pharmacies. That has generated, of course, a boom in the production of homemade masks… and the dissemination of information about it on the Internet.

What do the authorities say?

First of all, before reviewing the links we have collected, we must be clear about what are the official indications when using, classifying and manufacturing the different types of masks that offer some form of protection against the coronavirus:

Let’s start from the basis that wearing properly approved masks will always be preferable to any homemade solution, however ‘currada’ it is, that we can find (remember, anyway, to wear a mask, even an approved one, it’s not an excuse to forget the importance of maintaining practices such as frequent hand washing and ‘social distancing’).

Having said all that, before the mentioned shortage of this class of products that we are experiencing, if the only alternative for many people is between using DIY solutions or going out on the street, we are interested in knowing the best resources that we can find on the Net.

Reusable cloth face masks

The “Solidarity Dressmakers” initiative has translated into Spanish the recommendations of the American Center for Disease Control for making homemade masks.

On this website of the New England Complex Systems Institute they have compiled video tutorials that allow us to create different patterns and models of reusable face masks using cotton and a sewing machine, thinking that they can be used by professionals in health centers and nursing homes.

The Glenn County Department of Public Health (USA) has also compiled videos and links with similar content.

“Why do we need #MascarillasParaTodos and how to make your own mask?

Jeremy Howard, a scientist and co-founder of the AI ​​research institution FastAI, maintains a recommended updated collection with all kinds of links related to the homemade creation of masks and other types of facial protection against the coronavirus.

In addition, he has uploaded to his YouTube channel a video tutorial on mask making, claiming the principle “My mask protects you, your mask protects me”. In english with subtitles in spanish:

Tuning your surgical mask

Surgical masks are useful for reducing infections, but they have a drawback: they do not fit tightly on the wearer’s face, increasing the risk that they will be exposed to droplets with coronavirus. What FixTheMask.com proposes is a simple modification, designed by ex-Apple engineers, to solve that detail.

Homemade N95 face masks

The Halyard H600 sequential sterilization paper, which was available until recently on sites like Amazon, allows you to create DIY masks being used in the USA by health personnel in the face of the shortage of factory alternatives. On this website of the Department of Anesthesiology of the Univ. Of Health of Florida you can find a tutorial to make them (in English).

What material?

The heads of “Solidarity Dressmakers” explained to our colleagues in Jared that, after consulting with the health personnel, they use in the masks that they are producing “thick” fabric of 165 gr / square meter and 24 threads / cm: cotton is also indicated as a suitable materialor because it can be reused by washing at 60 degrees after each use.

In addition, an Asian manufacturer of air purifiers posted an article on its corporate blog analyzing what materials could be most suitable for creating homemade masks, based on an academic article by researchers at Cambridge University that analyzed two criteria: microscopic particle capture and breathability. Their conclusion was that pillowcases and 100% cotton shirts are the best materials among those analyzed.

Main image | vperemen.com (via Wikipedia)