You may have a great imagination and have no problem posting a different WhatsApp status every day when you wake up. However, we don’t always get up with the same inspiration and imagination or we may have run out of ideas. If so, do not worry because on the websites that we are going to show below, you will surely find the phrase that best suits what we want to reflect in our state. If not, then surely some of them will inspire us and make us create our own from one or more of those we have read.

Webs with phrases for WhatsApp states

Frasesparami

It is a website specially dedicated to offering phrases for WhatsApp states. It has several sections in which we can find WhatsApp 202 states, phrases for states, Images, love phrases, states for WhatsApp with songs, funny, short phrases or with hints.

Among all these categories, we can find phrases in text and phrases in images that, in addition, will further adorn our status in the messaging app. If it is a text, all we have to do is copy and paste it in our state, while if it is an image, we will have to download it and add it to our state. Go to Frasesparami.com

Phrases

It is a website where we can find more than 100 phrases for the status of WhatsApp. Phrases in English, short sentences, smart or about yourself. As in the previous one, in Frasess.net we can find phrases in text or in images, with which, all we have to do is save this image and add it to our state.

The truth is that on this site we can find phrases of all kinds, although they have not been specially designed to put us in our state within the famous messaging application, therefore, we can choose the one we like the most among all the categories in the which are classified. Go to Frasess.net.

Positive phrases

On this website we can find all kinds of phrases of love, motivation, thanks, heartbreak, friendship, etc. Among all of them, we can find a section with phrases for WhatsApp states, although we can really choose among all those that appear on the web to publish them in our state. The vast majority appear in text format, but we can also find some images with phrases for our status or profile of the messaging app. Go to Frases-positivas.com.

Phrases.top

In Frases.top we can find a lot of beautiful phrases, images, poems, accounts, jokes and a good compilation of phrases for the status of WhatsApp. Within this section, we can find song phrases, short phrases for the state, love … and even some tips to make a good choice of our states are shown in the messaging app. Go to Phrases.top.

States for

The place States for It has a lot of phrases for WhatsApp states depending on our mood and organized by topic. Among all the phrases, we can find short phrases of love, of reflection on life, hints for certain people, states of laughter and even phrases for states in English. In the latter case, the translation is also included to know exactly what we are putting. In each section, we can find a highlighted phrase for each day and photos with include these phrases and that we can download to upload to our state. Go to Estadospara.com.

Phrase holder

It is another interesting website since in it we are going to find 200 phrases for WhatsApp states. In the main menu of the site we can see the different sections, famous phrases, from books, movies, inspirational, top phrases, sayings, etc. In short, a place where we can go every day to choose the phrase for our state that seems best to us at all times. We simply have to choose it, copy the text and paste it in our state of the messaging app. Go to Portalfrases.com.

States-to

From this link to the site states-for.com/whatsapp You can find states and phrases of love for WhatsApp and Facebook, images of states, song states for the messaging app, funny states, short, sad or even religious states. In States-for we can find phrases for WhatsApp states, images or images with phrases to publish all kinds of states in our profile.