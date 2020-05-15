Despite all the communication opportunities offered by the Internet, we like to use it also to access the ‘old’ media: to read digital editions of paper newspapers, streaming broadcasts of TV channels … and also for listen to radio stations.

But if there is an advantage to listening to online radio compared to the traditional system, it is that geographical location is no longer a problem: Suddenly, we have access to hundreds of stations across the country … or tens of thousands of stations around the world.

Therefore, to know where to go according to the content we are looking for, we have prepared this little (but complete) list:

Streema

Streema is a web directory (and mobile app for Andorid and iOS) that makes it easy to play around 70,000 radio stations different (and 10,000 television channels).

It allows us to navigate through a categories according to geographical area (by continents) and by classification (Music, conversation, news and sports); To this is added a system of labels by genres.

When accessing any of the stations, the corresponding player will open an additional window (still within streema.com). In addition, if we have a web page, it will offer us the option of inserting into it a customizable player widget from our favorite station.

Radio.Garden

Probably Radio.Garden is the newest option on the list: a Google Earth radio transcript that allows us travel the globe and select all the radio stations that broadcast from the same geographical point.

So said it sounds simple (no search by categories or genres, no podcasts …), but what this website does (a project of the Institute of Sound and Vision of the Netherlands), it does well.

It is a way to encourage you to ‘travel the world’ and find a little gem.

Radio-Espana.es / myTuner

This website, focused on Spanish radio stations, allows us to navigate between them based on the autonomous community from which it broadcasts or, if it is musical, the genre that best labels its sound offer.

An interesting feature of this website is that it also offers a tab from which we can access to the archive of the podcasts of the main programs national radio stations.

The page is related to another very similar page (myTuner) which, where appropriate, allows access the radio offer from many countries (If we are looking for Spanish content, it will be traced to that of Radio-Espana.es). MyTuner does, however, have its corresponding mobile apps.

Emisora.org.es

The Emisora.org.es proposal does not differ much from the previous one: the cover offers a varied selection of channels for quick access, and if we don’t find anything relevant, we can use the sidebar and browse genres and regions.

And also like the previous one, it is linked to another website that facilitates access to content from various countries.

AccuRadio

AccuRadio is presented (in English) as a “music lover for music lover” website. Technically it does not allow us to listen to stations real, as it only offers online content channels selected by the website itself.

Its presence in the list is due to the great variety of alternatives it offers, do not think that it is the typical formula of “one channel per genre”: it even offers Channels ‘curated’ by various Anglo-Saxon radio professionals.

And if a song doesn’t convince you, you can always skip to the next track.