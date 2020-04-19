Providing our children with an adequate fluency in their use of computers can be key to their future life, and typing skills are one of the first steps on that purpose.

For this, there are multiple options to access online training – almost always free – in this area. Let’s review some of them, adapted to different audiences and needs:

Typing.com

Typing.com is a portal that offers free typing lessons for beginner, intermediate, and advanced users. As we go through them, a virtual keyboard will accompany us that will show us which keys we press, correctly or incorrectly.

When we enter the web, everything will be in English, but clicking on the flag of the navigation bar we can change not only the language of the web interface, but also the language of the study plan and keyboard configuration, allowing it to be 100% prepared for Spanish users.

The website provides us with information about our precision and speed, as well as about the keys we have problems with. To track our progress we must register (free). The website also has a portal for teachers that allows them to manage their students and track their activity.

Typing-online.com

Mecanografia-online.com is a website in Spanish (although it also offers other languages) that is distinguished by offering the possibility of learning to use different keyboard types in addition to the popular QWERTY (like DVORAK or AZERTY).

It gives us the option of doing exercises with letters, with sample texts or with a text that we provide, and offers advice on how to distribute your fingers on the keyboard. On its cover they offer small video tutorials to know all the options on the page.

Speed ​​Typing Online

Speed ​​Typing Online en a website that places more emphasis on beginners, although it also offers content of interest to advanced users. By registering (it’s free, we remember) we can track our progress. The web is only in english.

It has a speed test and typing games, but what interests us is its Tutor, who allows us to progress through almost fifty lessons that begin with the basics: learning the distribution of letters on the keyboard.

Artypist

Artypist offers typing lessons, speed test and 3 children’s games intended to improve our keyboarding ability. The course is made up of 10 lessons with 14 exercises each.

The website, which is in Spanish, even offers the option of downloading a certificate once we have completed all the lessons. It also houses a specific typing course for schools and institutes which, despite being usually paid, is now available free of charge due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ratatype

Ratatype is another useful website (in Spanish) for learning typography. Like others, it also offers a speed test.

Although available to individual users, its greatest use is the option it offers teachers to follow up on students, to which they can even group by teams so that they learn by competing.

TypingClub

TypingClub is a website multilingual, both in its interface and in its contents, which will offer us a multitude of ‘study plans’ both to learn typing and to practice ‘rewriting’ stories.

The course emphasizes techniques to help us memorize key locations and put our fingers in the right places.

Meganografia.com is the only paid website on the list: access to the full course costs € 74.95, although we can try the first lessons for free. In total there are 30 lessons structured around a pirate adventure, and the platform sends the progress progress to the student’s parents every time he finishes a lesson.

One of its biggest attractions is it is an ‘adaptive algorithm’ that allows the platform to learn from mistakes: the exercises are automatically adapted so that students practice the letters that are more problematic.