Sometimes we have the feeling that we need to be aware of what is happening in each moment, and that we need to know it immediately. Weather forecast is no exception But, fortunately, we have many ways to access this information, which is also increasingly accurate and complete.

If you need to plan your weekend, know what clothes to wear before going to work Or, simply, be on notice of what you will see through the window in the next days of quarantine, the following websites are your best options:

AEMET

AEMET are the initials of the Meteorology Statal Agency, the public body responsible for weather forecasts in our country, so it is a fundamental reference.

On the same cover of your website we can find, in addition to a search engine by municipalities, modules such as “Meteolerta” (with the rain and / or wind warnings active at all times), “General Prediction” (with the typical weather newscast map), “Radar” (indicating the areas with rainfall) and “Probabilistic Maps” (indicating the probability of various phenomena atmospheric).

If we choose to use the municipality search engine and visualize the data of only one of them, we will find several of the previous indicators (and some more) summarized in a single table.

Meteosat

Meteosat is the website where the European Space Agency publishes the images taken in the last 12 hours by meteorological satellites homonyms: images that collect visible, infrared and water vapor level information.

In addition, of course, we will find local forecasts (10 day view), weather alerts and precipitation radar images.

Oh, and in the navigation bar you will also find a link to streaming the views of Earth from the International Space Station.

The time is

One of the most popular websites on this list, ElTiempo.es offers a general map with the current situation of the weather in all of Spain from which we can go down in level: Autonomous Community, province, municipality (or save us clicks and use the search engine). It offers estimates within a week.

The web, in addition to numerous news related to the climate, also offers videos with the daily forecast presented by media faces, such as Mario Picazo.

Finally, the web also has specific sections with the forecast of precipitations, cloudiness, temperature, atmospheric pressure, wind and radar images, in addition to an air quality indicator on the cover.

Tiempo.com

Tiempo.com is another popular weather forecast website. Like the previous one, we are presented with a map of Spain on the cover from which we can access local forecasts, hour by hour, even.

Has a section of weather maps (with a wide range of possible options: humidity, ultraviolet index, gusts of wind, lightning and even maritime predictions) and other numerical prediction models, which will delight those initiated in meteorological science.

Your user forum, quite active, houses a large community of fans with lots of information of interest.

Meteorologix.com

Meteorologix.com is linked to the famous American website Weather.us. Its main negative point is that it is in English, but it offers very complete information, not only locally: in many cities we will be able to obtain information even at the neighborhood level.

Its short-term forecasts are 2 days away, but it offers more than a dozen weather models for each location, in addition to an approximate forecast of the next 14 days.

Its interactive map offers multiple layers of fairly detailed information. In addition, we can access information about places around the globe.

Windfinder

Windfinder is a website specialized in wind, globally. According to its very cover, it offers “Wind predictions, real time wind speed, and wind map for kite- and windsurfing, sailing and fishing”.

Practically all its cover on an interactive map where we can move or zoom using the mouse pointer. Be careful, because it is hypnotic.

SnowForecast

If Windfinder was a website specialized in wind, SnowForecast plays the same role when it comes to snow. If you like to be aware of the state of the ski slopes (again, worldwide), this is your website.

It is updated four times a day, and offers information about the depth of snow, the amount of powder snow, etc., of each track. In addition, it allows you to access snow forecast maps and configure alerts.