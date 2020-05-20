YouTube is the most used streaming video platform in the world, and it is that in this service we can find all kinds of content: video clips, concerts, documentaries, video tutorials, trainings, guided meditations and a very long etcetera.

If we are YouTube Premium users, we have the possibility to download any video to watch it offline (or without spending mobile data). If this is not your case, we are going to recommend a series of websites where you can download these videos for free, and thus enjoy them at any time.

The way to use this type of website is quite similar. The important is copy the link of the video that we want to download from YouTube, and then paste it and choose the quality to which we want to download it.

BitDownloader

BitDownloader works very simply. When we enter, we will see a field at the top of the web, in which we will have to enter the video that we want to download.

After pressing the “Download” button, we will see a preview of the video, the duration and the quality at which we can download it (default in 720p). If we prefer, we can choose to download only the audio (in .MP3) or select other formats with higher or lower quality.

We will only have to right-click and select the “save as” option on the format we have chosen. Another positive point of this platform is that it is compatible with more than 1,000 websites, including Facebook or Instagram.

ClipConverter.cc

The design of this website is not very attractive or current, but its simplicity is one of its strengths. Again, we paste the URL of the video at the top, and then choose between the different qualities.

Also, at the bottom allows us to transform and download content in different formats audio (.MP3, .M4A OR .AAC) or video (.MP4, .3GP, .AVI, .MOV or .MKV).

Savefrom.net

Savefrom.net is another website very easy to use, in which we simply have to paste the link and select below the different qualities available for that video.

In addition to YouTube, this service allows us to download content from other very popular platforms: Vimeo, Twitter, Instagram, Yandex, Soundcloud, TikTok, Facebook or Dailymotion.

Y2Mate

Y2Mate.info is another popular YouTube video download page. We can both search a video or paste in that same hole the link of the clip that we want to download.

Below is a list of the different qualities and formats available, and the cleanliness of the design offered by this website compared to other alternatives is appreciated.

VIDPAW

In addition to offering applications for Windows and macOSVIDPAW has a web version that we can use for free. By pasting the link, it will take us to a page where below are the different video and audio qualities that we can download.

Interestingly, on this website it says that music videos “cannot be analyzed and downloaded”, but I have tried to see if it was true and it worked without problems.