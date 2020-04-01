        The best websites to download royalty-free content: images, photos, videos, music, sounds …

There are times when we need content for our projects that we cannot create ourselves. We talk about photographs, images, videos, sounds, music, icons, graphics … And if our budget is tight, sometimes we will not even have the opportunity to buy them.

Luckily for everyone, there are repositories with royalty free content where we can find creations of all kinds created by people who have decided to share their creations for free and freely with the world.

The best websites to download photos, images, videos, sounds, music, icons, graphics …

In this article we collect a large part of the best websites to download this content free of rights that we can generally use as we wish, although it will always be necessary to consult the specific license of each content that we want to use. Also, if one day we can contribute something, most of these sites offer the possibility of donating and supporting them.

Pixabay, home of free images and videos

Despite being relatively unknown, Pixabay has experienced a notable increase in popularity in recent years, especially for having a catalog of high quality images and videos which now exceeds 1.7 million files.

Its use is very simple, you access the main web page, we enter a term in the search field that allows us to find the topic we are looking for, we select in the adjacent drop-down if we want search the image bank (which includes photos, vectors and illustrations) or videos and we hit intro. Once inside, accessing the files, we can download them in different qualities. It should be said that we will have to register to obtain the highest quality, but it is an extremely simple process.

The YouTube Audio Library

Youtube has a large separate audio library in free music and sound effects. We will have to log in to our Google account, the one we usually use to access the platform, to be able to use the repository and navigate through it.

In the case of music, it will be possible in addition to searching, filter by gender, style, instruments used, duration and type of attribution. In the case of sound effects, we will have them classified by categories, finding sounds from tools, weapons or time, for example. To download, click on the icon that we will find on our right and save the content.

The Last Project, the bank of classical music

The Last Project is an initiative created in 2014 by Jürgen Haase, a German composer and producer with decades of experience in music productions mainly for the advertising industry. Since his specialty is classical music, decided to light this project and make its creation available.

Much of the music bank of this portal are remarkably well-known classical music themes from composers like Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Robert Alexander Schumann or Richard Strauss, although we also find modern music. The Last Project offers its content in various types of licenses, according to the uses.

Unsplash, the most careful repository

Pixabay is an institution and has both high-quality images and videos. However, Unsplash goes a step further in terms of images. having specialized in photographs of high artistic quality, contributed by a remarkable community of creators, completely free to use for any purpose.

Unsplash accumulates more than a million free images selected one by one to keep only the best, allows download in all kinds of qualities and brings together no less than more than 150,000 generous photographers from all over the world, from amateurs to professionals, to companies.

Flaticon, the place of vector icons

Flaticon’s mission is to offer high-quality graphic designs. From icons to high-quality vectorized images fully editable and customizable they are chosen one by one by the company team.

It should be noted that, as in other repositories, Flaticon offers paid content, but this is combined with thousands and thousands of free icons and images which can be easily searched through the search engine and the corresponding filter. Great resources for a website, a presentation, a dossier or whatever you can think of.

