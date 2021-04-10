The best websites to check primitiva, bonoloto, euromillions, coupon, eleven triplex and more in 2021 | Life

If a couple of decades ago they had explained to our grandparents and grandmothers the possibilities we would have to consult any lottery and buy a new tenth without leaving the sofa, possibly they would not have believed it. Those walks and conversations with the neighborhood lottery are still there for those who prefer it, although we can also use the internet.

In the network there are all kinds of web pages and applications that offer us all the available raffles with the ease of clicking. This, like everything, has its pros and cons, we must not forget that these games of chance can be very addictive and must be practiced with caution.

Being responsible, we can carry on the mobile phone vVarious applications with which to consult the pool and play with friends as has been done all life. Although the tenth is no longer on paper, the security measures have been maintained with invoices and other ways of sharing a prize between several people.

Board games never fail and in these times can be very necessary. We have selected some of the best multiplayer online board games, both for PC, mobile or console.

The search for power awards has also been facilitated scan a tenth that we buy at a branch in our vacation destination. A simple glance with the phone on our trusted website and you know if you have been lucky or have to try again next time.

Here are the best websites and applications to check your favorite giveaways:

Lottery and State bets

Despite being the official website of the State Lottery and Gambling Society of the State (SELAE), is the most complete option. Through the web or the mobile application we can make inquiries, play numbers, choose the combination that we like the most, and all quickly and easily.

In it you can check the latest results of the Primitiva, BonoLoto and National Lottery, as well as those of the Euromillions, El Gordo, La Quiniela, Quinigol, El Niño or the Christmas Draw. As if this were not enough, you can also play the horse racing lotteries of the Lototurf or the Quintuple Plus.

To see if you have been lucky, you can enter the number or scan the tenth to go faster. While if you want to play again, this service takes into account if you have a favorite combination, if you prefer capicúa numbers or non-repetitive consecutive figures.

Tulotero

This server is much more focused on your mobile application. It has a very intuitive design to consult and play the main lotteries: National Lottery, Euromillions, Primitiva, Bonoloto, El Gordo and La Quiniela.

This is a very popular option for players who often share numbers with other people. Allows you to save preferences when buying tickets for each user and another series of very useful functions.

As for the web, it is divided into many, if you want consult Euromillions redirects you to Euromilloneshoy.net, where it is indicated that it is a website managed by Tulotero. So with the rest of lotteries. It is not a very comfortable option, its application is much more remarkable.

Winning combination

This website is another of the most popular. Its design is simple and easy to use from a computer or mobile, since it does not have an application available. In it you can, with a simple glance, consult all the latest results Primitiva, Euromillions and El Gordo.

If you want to see the result of a specific day, you can check the different draws by calendars. It also offers tracking of Red Cross Draw, National Lottery, Quiniela, Once, Quinigol, Bonoloto, etc.

Years ago it did not allow to buy or play online, it was limited to showing the results. Now he still does not manage the purchase of tickets, but he advises you other pages such as Hispaloto, another website where to make the purchase and selection of the tenth according to the Official Lottery Administration.

Quinealist

If what you are passionate about are the pools then you don’t have to think about it much, this is your website par excellence. Surely you have heard of it, Eduardo Losilla’s page is a temple for many fans of this game.

In addition to the classic raffles that we can find on all these websites and applications, the Quinealista offers the results of ONCE, the ELEVEN daily, Weekend coupon and Cuponazo, draw of 6/49 of the ONCE and 7/49 of Loterías de Catalunya, Trio, Super 10, SuperOnce and Eurojackpot.

Also has a very functional application for the phone, from where to consult all your plays and those of your friends. In this service you can play and consult in equal parts. It is a fairly easy platform to understand for those who are just starting out in this game.

RTVE

Public television, in addition to broadcasting the Lottery and El Niño draw every Christmas, reports every night on the result of various draws such as the Bonoloto, the Primitiva, the Euromillions, the National Lottery, Jóker, etc.

Of course, it is not necessary that you are every day at 10 at night waiting for the news to end to know if you have won. On the RTVE website you can check all the results and see the broadcast of each of the days that you were not there to see it live.

Through the latest videos, or looking for the contest and consulting the calendar, this is a very simple website, where you cannot buy a new tenth, but where you will find the result of: Euromillions, La Primitiva, Bonoloto, El Gordo de la Primitiva, National Lottery, La Quiniela, Lototurf, Quinigol and Quintuple Plus.

LotusPastón

Here you have another website to consult and buy lottery endorsed by the State, so it is a secure page. Although it does not have a mobile application, you can use from any device, its design adapts to any of the screens from which we access.

Another of the most interesting aspects of this shopping website is that has 0% commission to play and no additional fees, so you can play and check your prizes, all online. It even has a supporters club that offers analysis of each pool and provides success rates and other interesting metrics.

In it you have the main draws at your fingertips: Euromillions, La Primitiva, El Gordo, Bonoloto, Quiniela, Quinigol and the National Lottery.

Security advice

Now that you have chosen the platform or application that you like the most to have your prizes controlled, it is important stop for a moment to think if your money and your bank details are safe.

With these simple tips that the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users) recommends and a little common sense you can continue enjoying the game without being in danger. Remember that the internet can be a very convenient tool, but also the gateway to a large number of scams and hackers.

Always use official websites. Those that begin with “https” and not with “http” are more secure. Check that the web offers clear information on the characteristics of the purchase, additional costs and payment methods. Look for opinions of other users to know their experience with that online store. Buy from secure devices and networks. Never from a public WiFi network. Check that the ticket is real if you bought it online. When buying online an electronic receipt is received of the tenths acquired, which has the same legal validity as the tenth on paper and proves the ownership of the tenth. If lottery is shared, it is enough for the depositary of the tenth to photocopy it and give each participant a signed copy (with the name and ID of the depositary) indicating that such person plays in that number, series, fraction and draw, an amount euros determined. Play with caution. These types of games are dangerous, they can create addiction and always bet in small amounts, within your financial means.