Although it is not something that many of you like, surely you are spending these days locked in your house. The coronavirus has caused the confinement of millions of people around the world and despite the fact that in our country we have been little more than two weeks without leaving our homes, We still don’t know when this will end.

While it is true that we cannot go out for a walk, have a drink with our friends or just exercise, there is a large catalog of activities at our disposal to do without going outside. From watching series and movies, playing a video game and even visiting some of the most emblematic places in the world thanks to Google Earth.

And if you are one of those who love to travel and discover new places, you are in luck because *We are going to show you some web pages for virtual tourism that you probably did not know and all this without leaving your house.

The best websites for sightseeing without leaving home … AND FREE!

The digital medium Lifehacker shares with us five websites to virtual tourism of some of the most curious places in the world. It is possible that some of you have visited the catacombs of Paris, for example, but there are other places that we sincerely doubt that you have done, such as the volcanoes of Hawaii or the fjords of Kenya.

The catacombs of Paris

Paris, like practically all of Europe, is suffering severely from the consequences of COVID-19. Today you cannot visit the so-called city of love in person, but luckily we can do it virtually. On this occasion we show you its catacombs, one of the most popular and tourist sites in the city.

National Parks

Thanks to the Google Arts & Culture website, we can visit six of the most important National Parks in the world such as the Hawaii volcanoes, the Kenyan fjords, the Carlsbad caverns, the Bryce canyon or the Dry Turtle National Park.

Many photographs, interactive videos and a guide that explains us in perfect English all curiosities of these wonderful National Parks.

National Festival of Cherry Blossoms

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual celebration in Washington D.C. to commemorate the gift of Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki of 3,000 Japanese cherry trees on March 27, 1912. As surely many of you will not be able to attend the United States during these dates, its official website is posting numerous videos to show everyone what this year’s festival would have been like if it had been held.

The Great Wall of China

Did you plan this year to walk the Great Wall of China? Well, it will not be the same as doing it in person but thanks to this website we can visit it without having to get up from the sofa in our living room. It is a virtual tour that will explain the most interesting curiosities of this incredible work, so we sincerely advise you to do it.

Geoguessr

More than a tourist website, we leave you a game. Geoguessr is a website that using Google Maps, leaves us somewhere in the world for us to guess where we are. The best of all this is that it is not only fun but also allows us to discover new places, perfect to play with the family on these difficult days.

As we can see on the Internet there are many web pages for virtual tourism. Obviously it is not the same as visiting these places in person, or up close, but in view of the current situation and that all these web pages are totally free, we can not complain.

And you, what places are you going to visit when the COVID-19 crisis ends?

