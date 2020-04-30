Many families have one or several quadruped or winged companions in their homes that are the joy of the same. And when our pets need something, we also turn to the Internet to obtain information, or to contract services or buy their toys.

In those cases, your favorite search engine can be your great ally … but if you want to save time, save the websites that we recommend in your ‘favorites’ in this article:

Expert Animal

Animal Expert is a website that brings together all kinds of tips on training, feeding, beauty, care and adoption of pets. Although, without a doubt, what stands out the most is your database of dog and cat breeds, whose search engine allows you to filter them based on multiple characteristics and that offers all kinds of specific information about each of them.

Mr. Dog

Mr. Dog is a reference when it comes to knowing where to move with your dog in Spanish cities: It not only tells you in which bars, hotels, shops and places you will be welcome with your pet, but also which pet accessories stores and which kangaroos and dog educators catch you the most by hand.

You just have to go to its website (or its mobile app), write in the search engine on its cover about which municipality you want information, and filter by category. You can choose the ‘list’ or ‘map’ format, much more useful for having the proximity data.

Miwuki

Miwuki is a platform to manage animal adoption announcements (not just cats and dogs) coming both from associations and protectors and from public administrations and even individuals. Among many other factors, its search engine allows filtering ‘urgent’ and ‘invisible’ animal adoptions.

But this website, which has the collaboration “of more than 600 protectors”, it also hides ‘La Bolsa del pienso’, a section that allows us to make donations that will go to feed the animals. In addition, on the cover of the website we can also find a dog and cat insurance price calculator.

BringFido

The previous website offers us information on ‘dog-friendly’ establishments in Spain, but … What if your goal is to go sightseeing abroad? For that we have BringFido, the web (in English) that allows us to search events, airlines and tourist establishments around the world where to travel accompanied by our dog. The platform will also allow us write reviews about all the places and services that you have recommended to us.

Rover

Rover has a little bit of Airbnb and a little bit of Glovo, but all applying to the world of pets. In this way, allows us to find caregivers in our area who are willing to walk our dog while we are at work, either to lodge it in your house (or take care of it visiting ours) when we are on vacation.

The platform allows us to arrange free prior meetings with potential caregivers before booking their services, and the Rover team ensures that each caregiver present on the platform is reviewed and approved.

Relax my dog

There are dogs with a greater tendency than others to get nervous when they are forced to stay home alone for several hours, and their owners are forced to pull inventiveness to calm down, or at least feel less alone with the ‘company’ of TV or radio.

But YouTube channel ‘Relax my dog’ offers numerous pieces of dog specific chill out music, including a 24-hour broadcast to ensure that this ‘doggy piped music’ will not end if your train is delayed.

Online stores: TiendAnimal and Mascoteros

Pet owners often missing certain specialized products for the care and feeding of your animals that they can’t find in department stores, or in the closest small specialty stores; for this reason they must resort to online stores, some of which have achieved great popularity in Spain.

TiendAnimal, whose success has enabled it to open physical stores, has almost half a million customers in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, and invoices more than 100 million today. Offers free online veterinary practice and a “Prime Shipping” service that allows us to forget about shipping costs for a year for only € 19.95.

Mascoteros, meanwhile, offers three savings plans (between € 2.99 and € 7.99) to save up to 8% on orders that we carry out for a year. It also provides us with options to earn money if we convince our friends to use the platform.

more

The official federations

The RSCE (Royal Canine Society of Spain) is the organization in charge of organizing in our country canine sports competitions, exhibitions and tests, in addition to issuing pedigree certificates and to maintain the Register of Dog Breeds.

If you have a pedigree dog, you should check their website. If on the contrary, your dog is not ‘blue blood’ but you still want him to participate in agility competitions, you can get information from the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation.

And if you are more of cats, the cat equivalent to the RSCE is the Spanish Feline Club.